×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jax Media Accepts Variety’s Creative Leadership Award at New Leaders Cocktail Party

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jax Media at Variety New Leaders
CREDIT: Dolly Faibyshev/Variety/Shutterstock

This year’s Variety New Leaders event, presented by City National Bank, honored innovative visionaries in entertainment. The cocktail party was hosted on a chilly Thursday night in Lower Manhattan’s Jimmy Rooftop Bar at the James Hotel.

Patrick McCarthy, senior VP and head of marketing for City National Bank, kicked off the event highlighting the new leaders in the room who are succeeding in an entertainment climate that is evolving and “rapidly facing an increasingly complex landscape.”

“The next generation of the industry is facing a whole new world from that of previous generations, and we are excited to watch this new group of leaders take it on,” said McCarthy.

Cynthia Littleton, business editor for Variety, presented the Creative Leadership Award to Lilly Burns, John Skidmore and Brooke Posch of Jax Media on behalf of the production company. In her speech, Littleton reminisced on cold-calling Jax executive Tony Hernandez because she was curious about the production company that was behind some of her recently watched shows like “Broad City,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” Jax is also responsible for “Russian Doll,” “Desus & Mero,” and “Younger.” She introduced Lilly Burns to the podium to accept the award.

“‘Russian Doll’ recently lost out to Fleabag at the Emmys, so we really needed this [award],” Burns quipped. “I think Jax’s mentorship takes the shape of protecting and supporting our writers and showrunners. We sort of have a unique production model that’s forged in indie filmmaking where scripts are finished before prep starts and episodes are cross boarded and everything that we do sort of exists to keep the creative vision of the creator intact.”

Burns continued to say that Jax supports their “young, talented employees,” and that helps yield great results.

“I think most of us would never sit back and consider themselves a mentor, but I think if you’re ever in the position to hire somebody that wouldn’t normally get hired or hire somebody with less experience or somebody that you sort of have to vouch for, then you should absolutely do it and you are a mentor and I think it makes a big impact and it yields really, really good content,” she said.

The event honored other New Leaders in entertainment, outlined in the Nov. 12 issue of Variety, and professionals were invited to take photos and answer questions about defining moments in their careers and trends in the entertainment industry, like the plethora of online streamers that have hit in recent years.

Among the attendees were Amber Ruffin, writer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” who met up with actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) for a hug and a chat. Matt Kramer, TV agent at CAA, Alexandra Machinist, partner and literary agent of ICM, Steven Baker, executive producer of “Nightline”, Diana Miller, executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” and more.

Guests were invited to have a glass of wine or cocktail along with hors d’oeuvres such as beef sliders and tuna tartare as they mingled with executives, creatives and other new leader honorees.

The full list of New Leaders featured in the issue of Variety included Ronan Farrow, Hasan Minhaj, Bowen Yang and Elaine Welteroth, among other innovators.

More Biz

  • Jax Media at Variety New Leaders

    Jax Media Accepts Variety's Creative Leadership Award at New Leaders Cocktail Party

    This year’s Variety New Leaders event, presented by City National Bank, honored innovative visionaries in entertainment. The cocktail party was hosted on a chilly Thursday night in Lower Manhattan’s Jimmy Rooftop Bar at the James Hotel. Patrick McCarthy, senior VP and head of marketing for City National Bank, kicked off the event highlighting the new [...]

  • taylor swift, scott borchetta and scooter

    Rage Against the Big Machine: What's Driving the Taylor Swift Showdown

    The latest Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun-Scott Borchetta kerfuffle involves the sort of music business minutiae that doesn’t commonly interest the general public — in fact, it’s probably safe to say that untold thousands if not millions of people are suddenly familiar with the concept of re-recording old masters. But in blasting Braun on social media and [...]

  • Redbox

    Redbox Settles Disney Suit, Agrees Not to Sell Download Codes

    Redbox has settled its litigation with Disney, agreeing not to resell codes that allow customers to download movies. Redbox has traditionally offered DVDs for rent through its distinctive kiosks. In October 2017, the company also began offering download codes at a considerable discount compared to the price on iTunes, Amazon or other services. Redbox did [...]

  • Shari Redstone: ViacomCBS 'Can Compete With

    Shari Redstone: ViacomCBS 'Can Compete With the Best of Them'

    Shari Redstone is emphatic: ViacomCBS has plenty of resources and the scale to compete in the new world order for media giants. “We absolutely have enough scale,” Redstone said Friday morning during her Q&A held as part of the Paley Center for Media’s International Council Summit in New York. “We have an incredible library. We [...]

  • Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift Denies Big Machine's Claims Over Song Use, 'Millions' in Debt

    In the latest salvo in a rapidly evolving media battle that has evolved over the past 15 hours, Taylor Swift refuted Big Machine Records’ claim that the company did not try to block her from using material from her early albums, which are owned by the label, in forthcoming television specials. Swift had leveled those [...]

  • Taylor SwiftTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los

    Big Machine Records Denies Taylor Swift's Claims of Blocking Music Use

    UPDATED: In a statement issued early Friday morning, Big Machine Records denied Taylor Swift’s claims that they are blocking the use of her music. Swift had said in social media posts late Thursday that her former record company, which is run by Scott Borchetta and his new partner Scooter Braun, are trying to nix her plans for [...]

  • Mo'Nique

    Mo'Nique Files Race and Sex Discrimination Suit Against Netflix

    Mo’Nique filed a discrimination suit against Netflix on Thursday, alleging that the streaming service broke the law when it gave her a lowball offer for a comedy special. The comedian — whose legal name is Monique Hicks — accused Netflix of race and sex discrimination. In January 2018, Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad