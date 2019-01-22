Netflix in Advanced Talks to Join Motion Picture Association of America

WASHINGTON — Netflix is in advanced talks to join the Motion Picture Association of America, a move that would reflect its evolution as a major player in the movie business.

The MPAA currently has six major studios as members, each paying annual dues between $15 million to $20 million per year. But it faces the loss of one of the legacy studio members, Twentieth Century Fox, after the merger of many of its assets with Disney is completed. A source confirmed the talks with Netflix, which were first reported by The Wrap.

The streaming video giant received its first best picture Oscar nomination on Tuesday for “Roma.”

With the growth of streaming services and other content businesses, the MPAA has in recent years faced questions of whether it should expand its membership. According to sources, there has been some disagreement among the board members as to whether to take such a step. In Washington, the landscape has changed considerably in the past decade, as the tech industry, often at odds with content industries on issues like copyright, bolsters its lobbying roster.

As it has expanded production, Netflix has found many of its policy concerns in sync with those of other content firms.

In 2017, Netflix and Amazon joined with studios in the formation of a global anti-piracy coalition, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment. The group has pursued legal action against piracy sites.

It recently left another trade association, the Internet Association, which represents many tech giants like Google, Amazon, Snap and Facebook.