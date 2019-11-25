×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Faces Order to Stop Poaching Fox Employees

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix HQ LA
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A judge on Monday indicated that he will forbid Netflix from poaching employees from Fox, following more than three years of litigation.

In a tentative ruling, Judge Marc Gross granted Fox’s request for an injunction against Netflix. The ruling is expected to become final within the next few days, though Netflix is expected to appeal.

Fox filed suit in 2016, accusing the streamer of inducing two employees to break their fixed-term contracts. Netflix countersued, arguing that Fox — now owned by Disney — forces its employees to sign “unconscionable” agreements which ought to be declared invalid.

Gross ruled in Fox’s favor on the latter question back in June, finding that Fox’s contracts with the two employees — Marcos Waltenberg and Tara Flynn — were valid, and that Netflix had improperly interfered with them. Fox argued at the time that Netflix had continued to poach employees since the suit was filed, and asked for an injunction.

After further deliberation, Gross ruled in favor of Fox again on Monday. He reiterated that Netflix does not have standing to contest the validity of Fox’s contracts, and granted the request for an injunction.

“Netflix shall not solicit employees who are subject to valid Fixed-Term Employment Agreements with Fox or induce such employees to breach their valid Fixed-Term Employment Agreements with Fox,” he stated in a 48-page ruling.

Fox had sought a nominal $1 in damages, but Gross found — in keeping with his prior ruling — that there is not enough evidence to establish damages. That issue, he said, would have to be left to a jury to decide. Though a trial is scheduled for January, it is doubtful things will go that far, as Fox, having made its point, seems unlikely to pursue a jury trial to recover $1.

For its part, Netflix is likely to take the case to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal — leaving the fundamental issue unsettled for now.

“As Judge Gross wrote, Fox failed to prove it was hurt in any way when two executives decided to exercise their right to go to Netflix,” the streamer said in a statement. “Fox’s illegal contracts force employees to remain trapped in jobs they no longer wish to do and at salaries far below market rate. We will continue to fight to make sure that people who work in the entertainment industry have the same rights as virtually every other Californian and can make their own choices about where they work.”

More Biz

  • Netflix HQ LA

    Netflix Faces Order to Stop Poaching Fox Employees

    A judge on Monday indicated that he will forbid Netflix from poaching employees from Fox, following more than three years of litigation. In a tentative ruling, Judge Marc Gross granted Fox’s request for an injunction against Netflix. The ruling is expected to become final within the next few days, though Netflix is expected to appeal. [...]

  • Celine Dion Soars to the Top

    Celine Dion Soars to the Top of the Rolling Stone Album Chart

    Celine Dion’s first album in three years and Billie Eilish’s first new song in six months have soared to the top of the Rolling Stone Album and Songs charts, respectively. “Courage,” Dion’s first album since 2016’s “Encore un Soir,” racked up more than 120,000 album-equivalent units, pushed along by sales of the album that accompanied [...]

  • BIONDI Frank Biondi, former CEO of

    Frank Biondi Jr., Former Viacom and Universal Studios Head, Dies at 74

    Frank Biondi Jr., the seasoned entertainment business executive who served tenures as the CEO of HBO, Viacom and Universal Studios, died Monday of cancer. The Los Angeles Times reported he died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 74. Biondi was the consummate example of the kind of polished, Ivy League-trained business executives who rose through [...]

  • Ghen Maynard CBS Television Studios

    CBS Reality TV Exec Alleges He Was Fired Due to Japanese Ancestry

    A reality TV executive filed a discrimination suit against CBS on Monday, alleging he was fired as part of a systemic pattern of mistreatment of non-white executives. Ghen Maynard, who is of Japanese ancestry, was a senior executive VP for alternative programs. He alleges that although CBS has said publicly that it is taking steps [...]

  • Dillon Francis Signs Publishing Deal With

    Dillon Francis Signs Publishing Deal With Big Deal and Mad Decent

    Big Deal Music Group and Mad Decent Publishing have signed DJ-producer Dillon Francis to a global publishing agreement, the companies announced today — the first deal under their joint venture formed earlier this year. The deal encompasses Francis’ latest release, a 7-song mixtape entitled “Magic Is Real,” which was released this month on the Mad Decent label, and [...]

  • Kobalt Promotes Jeannette Perez To Chief

    Kobalt Promotes Jeannette Perez To Chief Experience Officer

    Kobalt has promoted Jeannette Perez from president of global synch & brand partnerships to the newly created role of chief experience officer. In the role, Perez will reshape the client administration function by establishing a writer and publisher relations team, as well as continue to oversee global synch and brand partnerships.  Additionally, she will oversee [...]

  • Michael Bloomberg Democratic National Convention

    Bloomberg's Media Company Will Not Investigate Boss, Democrats in 2020 Run-Up

    Michael Bloomberg owns the company, but chances are he will not command many of its headlines over the next several months Bloomberg L.P., the financial-data and news company founded by the longtime entrepreneur and former New York City mayor, said Sunday it will not do in-depth reporting on him or other Democratic candidates for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad