Netflix Evacuation: Police Say Suspect Is in Custody, Had No Deadly Weapon

UPDATED: Netflix’s Hollywood campus was evacuated over a report of a person with a deadly weapon on Thursday afternoon.

However, police told Variety that the suspect is currently in custody off-site, and had no weapon. Authorities were called to the scene at about 3:53 p.m. over a man who possibly had a gun.

The evacuation and lockdown have ended.

“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident,” Netflix said in a statement. “Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”

Social media reports started to emerged on Thursday afternoon that Sunset Bronson Studios was in lockdown over a possible active shooter.

