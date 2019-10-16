Netflix: Hulu Didn’t Hurt Us, Disney and Apple Streaming Services Will Create ‘Modest Headwind’

Netflix tried to downplay any pressure it may be feeling from the launch of Disney’s and Apple’s upcoming video subscription services Wednesday, declaring in its latest letter to shareholders that the new services may only cause “modest headwind to (the company’s) near-term growth.”

“Many are focused on the ‘streaming wars,’ but we’ve been competing with streamers (Amazon, YouTube, Hulu) as well as linear TV for over a decade,” the company wrote in the Q3 earning shareholder letter. “The upcoming arrival of services like Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock is increased competition, but we are all small compared to linear TV.”

The company tried to make the case for rising tides by pointing to one of its existing competitors: “Our growth in Canada, where Hulu does not exist, is nearly identical to our growth in the US,” it said, adding a chart to map out the growth in both countries:

On the earnings front, Netflix fell short of its subscriber forecast for the quarter, but beat Wall Street’s profit expectations.

Developing.