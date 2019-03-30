×
NCAA Tournament: How to Watch Online

Erin Nyren

Villanova Michigan NCAA Basketball Championship Game
CREDIT: David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutters

The Elite Eight have arrived.

March Madness is entering its last stages, with No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Texas Tech facing off at 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS on Mar. 30 and No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Purdue taking place at 8:40 p.m. ET on TBS. Gonzaga is the favorite to win its match with -4.5 odds, with Virginia picked to triumph in its game with -4 odds.

No. 3 Kentucky will play No. 5 Auburn on Sunday, Mar. 31 at 2:20 p.m. ET on CBS with No. 1 Duke playing No. 2 Michigan State at 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS. UK is the projected winner for the first game, with -3.5 odds, and Duke is likely to claim victory with -1.5 odds.

Fans can stream via March Madness Live or the March Madness Live app. The app works with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TVRoku Streaming Stick and Xbox One, among others. Keep in mind that the app only gets users a free three-hour preview – a cable provider log-in is needed to access content after that.

Those with access to a live TV-streaming service like DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue or Sling TV can also watch online. Sling TV will get you access to TBS, TNT and truTV, but not CBS (you can stream CBS games through CBS.com).

