NBCUniversal, Sky Make Joint Ad Offering As TV Upfront Looms

NBCUniversal and Sky PLC will offer joint packages of advertising services, a new effort to monetize the European satellite broadcaster, which was purchased by parent Comcast Corp. for $39 billion last year.

Advertisers will be able to reach customers in sundry international markets as well as the United States, using inventory across NBCU and Sky TV and digital venues.

“NBCUniversal and Sky are committed to setting the highest possible standards and transforming the ad experience. Bringing our advanced advertising solutions under one global structure is the first step in our journey,” said Linda Yaccarino. chairman of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, in a prepared statement.

The holistic offering will enable global brands and businesses to easily activate targeting and optimization solutions to reach customers in key international markets and measure results across NBCU and Sky’s extensive TV and digital portfolio. This unification of capabilities marks the first joint advertising initiative following Comcast’s acquisition of Sky.

The two companies intend to offer advanced advertising options, including helping clients determine how best to reach particular segments of consumers; addressable options; and aligning specific commercials with individual scenes of national programming that burnish a particular advertiser’s message.

“Over the years, Sky has built a suite of advanced advertising tools, and we’re excited to share them with international marketers in the United States,” said Andrew Griffith, group chief operating officer at Sky, in a statement.

The two companies unveil the services as TV’s annual “upfront” market, during which U.S. TV networks try to sell the bulk of their ad inventory in advance of the next big programming cycle, is getting set to commence. Marketers and media companies typically spend late spring and early summer locked in the annual haggle for billions of dollars’ worth of ad inventory.