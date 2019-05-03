×

Jeff Bader Expands NBCUniversal Duties to Oversee Research

Lisa Heimann promoted to exec VP

NBCUniversal has named Jeff Bader its chief research officer, expanding his role to include oversight across the company’s television portfolio and spearheading a new corporate and research strategy group at NBCU. The new corporate group will be run by Lisa Heimann, who reports to Bader and has been upped to executive vice president of corporate research and strategy.

The new group will target effective investment in new measurement approaches and analytic tools, with the aim of developing unified cross-platform measurement to improve monetization and program insights across NBCUniversal’s television businesses. Additionally, the group will provide enterprise-wide research resource coordination as well as institute unified practices across the portfolio.

Bader, NBC Entertainment’s president of program planning, strategy and research, will still retain his current title and responsibilities, and will continue to report to NBC Entertainment Co-Chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks. As such, he will continue to oversee long- and short-term program planning for NBC primetime, daytime, late night and the NBC Entertainment scheduling department, as well as supervising the windowing strategy for primetime and late night programming across all NBCU platforms. In addition, Bader will maintain oversight of the NBC Entertainment research group.

Heimann most recently served as senior vice president of multiplatform research for NBC Entertainment where she worked with the research team to ensure consistent metric standards across the expanding number of platforms and collaborating across departments to help identify key multiplatform trends. She was also responsible for exploring both new measurement options and the expansion of existing measurement sources.

