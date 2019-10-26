×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Brokaw Accuser Criticizes NBC’s Handling of NDAs After Rachel Maddow Broadcast

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
The marquee on the GE Building, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, in New YorkRockefeller Center, New York, USA
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Friday night on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC broadcast, the star anchor broke the news that, should any former staffers who believe they were sexually harassed contact NBCUniversal, the company will release those former employees from their confidentiality and non-disparagement arrangements.

Now, former NBC News employee Linda Vester, who previously accused Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment, is criticizing the news organization for its handling of NDAs.

“NBC Universal’s statement is not enough. The company should not make any former employee, specifically women, go begging on their hands and knees back to NBC to be released from an NDA. Women have already been through hell with this company,” Vester said in a statement issued to Variety via her foundation, the Silence Breakers Alliance, which she launched to promote workplace safety by financially supporting efforts to end harassment in the workplace.

The statement goes on to suggest a plan of action: “Instead, here’s what NBC should do: issue a blanket statement simply releasing from NDA’s all current and former NBC News/MSNBC employees who have information regarding sexual misconduct, retaliation, silencing or coverups. Because it’s not just the harassment, it’s everything management does to enable perpetrators and harm victims.”

Vester’s foundation has also made a pledge to help former staffers who may wish to reveal information from their time working at NBCUniversal.

“Silence Breakers Alliance pledges to help any current or former NBC/MSNBC employee come forward with information about wrongdoing there,” the statement reads. Taking aim at the president of NBC News, the statement ends with, “Despite what Noah Oppenheim claims, the company most definitely does have secrets and something to hide.”

NBCUniversal declined comment when contacted by Variety about the Silence Breakers Alliance’s response.

Since Vester came forward with her accusations against Brokaw — which he strongly denies — she has been a champion of safety in the workplace and putting an end to sexual harassment. On the one year anniversary of Lauer’s firing, Vester took out an ad in the New York Times, calling on Comcast’s board to end non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration in sexual harassment cases. Just last week, Vester, along with female journalists including Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, Greta Van Susteren issued a statement, demanding that Comcast launch an external investigation of NBC News.

Maddow’s revelation from NBCUniversal signals that NBC News is continuing to grapple with Farrow’s reporting in his book “Catch and Kill” — and the heavy media attention that has come with it.

After a new rape allegation against former “Today” show host Matt Lauer described in the book leaked ahead of its release, Oppenheim sent a lengthy staff-wide memo to the company stating that despite Farrow’s allegations, the company has no secrets and nothing to hide. Despite the mounting pressure, NBCUniversal re-signed Oppenheim’s contract, meaning he is the likely successor to current NBC News chairman Andy Lack.

Comcast has stood behind NBC News over the past two years as the Me Too movement launched with NBC News at the center of many stories and allegations, and has continued to do so in recent weeks.

Last night, Maddow also questioned why her own company has failed to do anything but an internal investigation, and said she’s been trying to get answers from her parent company regarding Farrow’s allegations, ever since his book came out.

“There has been consternation, even inside this building, inside MSNBC and NBC News, that the matter was handled with an internal investigation — with the company, in effect, investigating itself, rather than hiring an external firm to do it,” Maddow said.

More Biz

  • The marquee on the GE Building,

    Tom Brokaw Accuser Criticizes NBC's Handling of NDAs After Rachel Maddow Broadcast

    Friday night on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC broadcast, the star anchor broke the news that, should any former staffers who believe they were sexually harassed contact NBCUniversal, the company will release those former employees from their confidentiality and non-disparagement arrangements. Now, former NBC News employee Linda Vester, who previously accused Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment, is [...]

  • Rules Don't Apply

    'Rules Don't Apply' Investor Seeks Permission to Sue Warren Beatty

    The litigation over “Rules Don’t Apply,” the Howard Hughes biopic that flopped in 2016, appeared to be all but wrapped up in August, when distributor Arnon Milchan settled his differences with star Warren Beatty. But there was one loose end. Worldview Entertainment, one of the film’s many investors, has refused to settle with Milchan. The [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves a courtroom

    Actors Hour Apologizes, Says Harvey Weinstein Will Not Return

    Actors Hour issued a lengthy apology on Friday for allowing Harvey Weinstein to attend a performance at a Lower East Side bar on Wednesday night. One of the performers, comedian Kelly Bachman, told Variety she felt traumatized by Weinstein’s presence. Another attendee, Zoe Stuckless, yelled at Weinstein and was escorted out, as was Bachman’s friend, [...]

  • Jane Fonda Ted Danson Arrested

    Jane Fonda, Ted Danson Arrested During Ongoing Climate Change Protest

    UPDATED: Jane Fonda was arrested (again) on Friday during an ongoing climate change protest in Washington D.C., and this time was joined by Ted Danson. “Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 32 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating in the intersection of East Capitol and First Streets,” Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki said in a [...]

  • Facebook News Tab

    Facebook Unveils News Tab to Combat Spread of Fake News, Appease Critics

    Facebook is taking its most dramatic step to date to combat the spread of fake news on the far-reaching platform by introducing a “News” tab on its U.S. user interface that will serve up stories from credible news organizations. Facebook has partnered with a number of established print, TV and digital outfits to provide stories [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Women Kicked Out of Bar for Confronting Harvey Weinstein

    Several women confronted disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein at an actors event Wednesday, resulting in two of them allegedly being kicked out of the event’s Downtime Bar NYC venue. According to a Twitter recounting of the night, comedian Kelly Bachman “went after” Weinstein during her performance at an Actor’s Hour artist event, at which point she [...]

  • An Indonesian motorbike taxi rider from

    Gojek Investment Extends Cool Japan Fund’s Expansion Into Entertainment

    Earlier this month, the Cool Japan Fund announced an investment of JPY5.5 billion ($50 million) into Gojek, a large tech startup in Indonesia. Gojek simultaneously confirmed its expansion from ride hailing and food delivery into streaming video. Cool Japan says it will work with Gojek to spread Japanese culture in Indonesia through both the platform’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad