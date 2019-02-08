×
National Enquirer Parent Says It Will Investigate Jeff Bezos Extortion Claims

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Jeff Bezos
CREDIT: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

After Jeff Bezos accused the National Enquirer of attempted extortion — with the threat of publishing private nude pics of the Amazon billionaire — American Media, the tabloid’s publisher, said its board has initiated an investigation into the matter.

In a statement Friday morning, AMI said:

American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos. Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him. Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.”

More to come

