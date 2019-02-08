National Enquirer Parent Says It Will Investigate Jeff Bezos Extortion Claims

After Jeff Bezos accused the National Enquirer of attempted extortion — with the threat of publishing private nude pics of the Amazon billionaire — American Media, the tabloid’s publisher, said its board has initiated an investigation into the matter.
In a statement Friday morning, AMI said:
“American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos. Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him. Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.”
More to come
Popular on Variety
Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'
Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?
'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set
Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor
Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'
Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers
Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'
Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'
After Jeff Bezos accused the National Enquirer of attempted extortion — with the threat of publishing private nude pics of the Amazon billionaire — American Media, the tabloid’s publisher, said its board has initiated an investigation into the matter. In a statement Friday morning, AMI said: “American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in [...]
MediaLink, a media and entertainment consulting firm, has hired Christopher Vollmer — most recently PwC’s global advisory leader for entertainment and media — as a managing director. Vollmer reports to Michael Kassan, chairman and CEO of MediaLink, and will be based in New York. As a senior member of MediaLink’s leadership team, Vollmer will advise clients [...]
Private equity firm, Raven Capital Management has completed the $87.5 million purchase of North American film distributor Open Road Films that it announced in November last year. Open Road was acquired from AMC and Regal Entertainment by Donald Tang’s Tang Media Partners in August 2017 and was then combined with IM Global to form Global [...]
Following are the top music industry companies and executives that are part of the R&B resurgence: Atlantic Records Atlantic Records played a huge role in bringing the original rhythm and blues to the mainstream in the 1950s and ’60s, and it’s carried that tradition into the present thanks to the power trio of co-chairs Craig [...]
This year’s broadcast pilot season is shaping up to be one of the leanest in recent memory as far as sheer numbers are concerned. Among ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC, 59 pilots have been ordered so far for the 2019-20 season. That number also includes two straight-to-series orders at Fox and one at [...]
Woody Allen filed a $68 million suit against Amazon Studios Thursday, alleging that the streamer has backed out of a four-picture deal due to “a 25-year-old, baseless allegation.” Allen alleges that Amazon has refused to release his film “A Rainy Day in New York,” though it has been complete for more than six months. The [...]
In a discouraging sign for the future of PledgeMusic, the financially challenged direct-to-fan platform advised artists to “suspend” their campaigns via an email, which was obtained by Variety late Wednesday. Representatives for five artists who have worked with the company in recent months confirmed they had received the email; one of those artist’s campaign ended [...]