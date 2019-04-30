×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Musso & Frank Bartender Ruben Rueda Dies at 67

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ruben Rueda Musso and Frank Bartender Dead
CREDIT: Courtesy of Musso & Frank

Ruben Rueda, who worked as a bartender for 52 years at Hollywood’s famous Musso & Frank Grill, died April 26. He was 67.

COO-CFO-proprietor Mark Echeverria, who made the announcement, said Rueda died of natural causes.

“Ruben always knew just what a customer needed, whether it was an ear to bend, or a joke to lighten the mood,” Echeverria said. “He brought professionalism and kindness to his work every day, and his loss will deeply affect many guests and colleagues who long counted him as a friend. Our family has run Musso’s for four generations, and to us, Ruben was, without question, a member of our family.”

Rueda applied for a job as a server assistant at age 19. Three years later, he became a bartender, a position he served in for 52 years.

Rueda said of his job, “Mostly I like to talk to people, and I make people happy. That’s my job. But I don’t work at Musso & Frank because I want to work in a bar — I work here because I like these people — because I know these people. I work in the greatest place on earth. This is home. I see my customers more than I see my wife. I’ve been working here almost all my life. I’m a happy guy. And this place is here to stay!”

Related

The bartender served celebrity regulars including Keith Richards and other members of the Rolling Stones, Johnny Depp, Rock Hudson, Orson Welles, Raymond Burr, Charles Bukowski, Steve McQueen, John Lennon and Gore Vidal.

This year marks the famous restaurant’s 100th anniversary.

Echeverria said, “Ruben helped define what Musso & Frank is all about by making guests feel both in another world — and yet very much at home — at the same time. He was renowned for treating each and every patron like a star – one of the many reasons he became such an integral part of the incomparable Musso & Frank ‘experience.’ I’m heartened that Ruben lived long enough to help us celebrate our 100th anniversary milestone. We will do everything in our power to honor his memory all year long, and for countless years to come.”

Rueda, who lived in Whittier, is survived by his wife, Maria Olga Rueda; a son, Leonard, who also works at Musso & Frank Grill as both a server and a bookkeeper; and a daughter, Cynthia; and two grandchildren.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Biz

  • RESTRICTION: No New York or New

    Rod Rosenstein to Resign as Deputy Attorney General

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference, submitted his resignation to President Trump on Monday, saying he would leave the office in two weeks. Rosenstein was expected to leave once the Mueller investigation came to its conclusion. In his resignation letter, Rosenstein thanked the president for the [...]

  • Kendrick Lamar

    Kendrick Lamar Signs With BMI

    Pulitzer Prize and multiple Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar has signed a long-term worldwide deal with BMI to represent his catalog of music.  Lamar joins Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and labelmates SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad and Skiiiwalker at the performing rights organization. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kendrick to the BMI family and expand our [...]

  • A+E Networks Warns Viewers of Possible

    A+E Networks Warns Viewers of Possible Blackout on DirecTV

    A+E Networks is warning viewers of a possible blackout of A&E Network, Lifetime, History and other channels across DirecTV platforms as the sides go down to the wire on carriage renewal negotiations. DirecTV and A+E Networks are facing a deadline of midnight ET Tuesday to strike a new deal that will keep A+E Networks channels [...]

  • Joe Ianniello CBS

    CBS Acting CEO Joseph Ianniello to Earn at Least $23 Million in 2019

    Joseph Ianniello, CBS’ president and acting CEO, is in line to earn at least $23 million this year per the terms of the contract extension he signed earlier this week. Ianniello agreed to continue as acting CEO for another six months, through year’s end, as CBS’ board of directors considers the company’s long-term options. CBS [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein's Rape Trial Postponed to September

    Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial has been postponed to Sept. 9, a judge ruled on Friday. The disgraced producer had been set to go on trial on June 3, but Justice James Burke agreed to give the defense additional time to prepare. Weinstein is accused of five counts of rape and sexual assault, involving two victims, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad