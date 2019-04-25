×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MovieCoin Startup Accused of Reneging on Ballet Gift

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Los Angeles Ballet
CREDIT: Ryan Miller/REX/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Ballet filed suit against MovieCoin on Thursday, accusing the film finance startup of trying to pay a $200,000 pledge in worthless tokens.

MovieCoin was founded in 2017 by producer Christopher Woodrow, the former CEO of Worldview Entertainment and Vendian Entertainment. The company offered the chance to invest in films using a blockchain-based token.

According to the lawsuit, a MovieCoin representative, Igor Khmel, attended the ballet company’s annual gala in February 2018 and agreed to donate $200,000. In September 2018, Woodrow signed a gift agreement, in which MovieCoin agreed to give $200,000 either in cash or the equivalent value in MovieCoin tokens. In return, MovieCoin would be listed as the official sponsor of Los Angeles Ballet’s arts and education programs.

The suit alleges that MovieCoin agreed to provide the tokens in late December 2018, “but concurrently advised that the MovieCoin Tokens were useless and any attempt to dispose or otherwise sell them would be futile as there was no market to facilitate same.”

Related

“LAB declined to incur the expense necessary to establish a ‘wallet’ in light of the worthlessness of the proposed content,” the suit alleges.

The suit states that MovieCoin has been repeatedly asked to provide the gift in a monetizable form, and has refused to do so.

MovieCoin made a number of announcements in 2018, and attracted some news coverage. In November, the company called off a public sale of tokens due to “overwhelming interest during the company’s private pre-sale.” The company has not made announcements since then, and its PR firm, Prosek Partners, said it is no longer working with the company.

A company representative told Variety on Thursday that the company is “reorganizing.” In a statement, the representative blamed the ballet dispute on Khmel, who is said to no longer be involved with the company.

“The pledge was made by a former principal at MovieCoin Holdings Inc. who is no longer with the company. When MovieCoin parted ways with the individual, he declined to honor the pledge. The company is currently in the process of reorganization and therefore an offer to transfer the pledge to a new entity was proposed but the LA Ballet flatly declined. It’s an unfortunate situation for everyone, and although initially rejected by the LA Ballet, the offer to make a donation through a surviving entity still stands.”

The suit seeks the $200,000 gift, plus $1 million in incidental damages, plus interest.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Biz

  • Los Angeles Ballet

    MovieCoin Startup Accused of Reneging on Ballet Gift

    Los Angeles Ballet filed suit against MovieCoin on Thursday, accusing the film finance startup of trying to pay a $200,000 pledge in worthless tokens. MovieCoin was founded in 2017 by producer Christopher Woodrow, the former CEO of Worldview Entertainment and Vendian Entertainment. The company offered the chance to invest in films using a blockchain-based token. [...]

  • CBS Viacom

    CBS and Viacom Move Closer to Merger Talks

    The CBS Corp. board of directors is moving closer to initiating acquisition discussions with Viacom, according to multiple sources close to the situation. The move has been expected for months, although there may still be obstacles on the road to a reunion for the two sides of the Redstone media empire. Price could still be [...]

  • Ken Basin Liz Miller

    Paramount TV Ups Ken Basin to Head Business Affairs, Hires Liz Miller as Production SVP

    Paramount Television announced that Ken Basin has been elevated to head of business affairs for the division, and Liz Miller has been hired as senior vice president of production. David Goldman, the previous head of business affairs, has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Basin will report to Nicole Clemens, the president of Paramount [...]

  • eOne Names Bill Wilson Senior VP

    eOne Names Bill Wilson Senior VP

    Entertainment One (“eOne”) has tapped Bill Wilson as Senior Vice President Digital Operations and Innovation, Music, the company announced today. Wilson will oversee all aspects of digital strategy across the company’s music business, including label service, talent management, music publishing and live entertainment, according to the announcement.  Wilson will be based in New York City and [...]

  • Santa Fe Studios Netflix

    Santa Fe Studios Competes With Other New Mexico Stages for Streaming Business

    Albuquerque Studios entered the spotlight last October when it was purchased by Netflix. While the complex is clearly the jewel in the crown of New Mexico’s production infrastructure, with eight soundstages totaling 132,000 square feet, 100,000 square feet of production offices, a large backlot and support space, it’s not the only modern studio facility in [...]

  • Universal Music Hires JJ Corsini and

    JJ Corsini and Chris Hovsepian Join Universal Music in Global Artist Development Roles

    Universal Music Group today announced that JJ Corsini and Chris Hovsepian (pictured above, right and left, respectively) each have been named Senior Vice President, Artist Development, effective Wed., May 1. They join from Apple Music, where they served as key members of the company’s Global Artist Relations team since the launch of the streaming service. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad