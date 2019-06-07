Original Mouseketeer Dennis Day Identified as Body Found at His Oregon Home

Former Mouseketeer Dennis Day, who has been a missing person since July 2018, has been identified as the body found in the Phoenix home the former child star shared with husband Ernie Caswell.

According to a statement released by the Oregon State Police, authorities first found the body on April 4, but the medical examiner’s office could not utilize dental or DNA identification due to the condition of the remains. The medical examiner’s office confirmed Day, 76, as the body on Thursday. The investigation remains ongoing.

Day’s family also confirmed the news with a statement on Facebook. “The cause of death is under investigation by the Oregon State Police so we will not be making any comments or answering any questions at this time,” the statement reads, in part. “We are truly thankful to all of you for your love and support. Please keep Ernie in your prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

Caswell, who was hospitalized after a fall at the time of Day’s disappearance, reported his husband missing last year after noticing the former Disney star stopped visiting him in the hospital. Police searched Day and Caswell’s home and rural property, but didn’t find a body until April of this year.

On July 26, 2018, two persons unknown to Day’s family were found driving Day’s car. They told police Day had given them permission to drive the vehicle. Police impounded and searched the car, finding no evidence of foul play.

Day was a member of the first class of Walt Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club” from 1955-1957, when was 12 years old.