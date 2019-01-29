×
Motown Records Names Marc Byers General Manager

Variety Staff

Marc Byers has been named to the newly created position of General Manager, Motown Records, it was announced today by the label’s President Ethiopia Habtemariam, to whom Byers reports. According to the announcement, the entrepreneur and executive will be based in Hollywood at the Capitol Tower and will oversee the label’s day-to-day operations and work closely with Habtemariam to design and execute its business strategy and development.

“We are excited to have Marc Byers join the Motown team!,” Habtemariam said. “His level of experience, impact, and proven results in our business is undeniable. Marc is extremely passionate and dedicated and I couldn’t be happier that he’ll oversee our day-to-day operations!”

Byers commented, “I’d like to first thank Ethiopia Habtemariam for her trust, support and invitation to come to Motown. She’s done a remarkable job re-establishing Motown in a new era. I’ve held Motown in high regard my entire life, and have always been inspired by Mr. Berry Gordy as an entrepreneur having such class and respect. I’ll do my best to uphold the Motown standard that continues to inspire young people, just as I was.”

Most recently, Byers was founder and co-CEO of Rockstar Entertainment, which encompassed music management, marketing and a publishing venture with Sony/ATV. Over the course of his 20 year career, Byers has worked with Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Eve, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx and Raven-Symoné as well as producers Dre and Vidal, Rodney Jerkins and Idris Elba. From 2009 through 2011, Byers’ was instrumental in the formation of Philly360.com through his consultation agreement with Greater Philadelphia Tourism Marketing Corporation (GPTMC), steering the organization’s sponsorship of the annual event The Roots Picnic.  He also produced the 2012 feature film “Black November,” starring Mickey Rourke, Kim Basinger, Vivica A. Fox, Wyclef Jean and Akon. Earlier in his career, he was an A&R Director at Atlantic Records, working with Intro, Monie Love and The Braxton Sisters.

 

