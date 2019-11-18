Motley Crue Reneges on ‘Cessation of Touring Agreement,’ Clearing the Way for Another Tour

As expected, rumored and denied multiple times in recent weeks, Motley Crue today announced that its “cessation of touring” agreement is now “off the table,” clearing the way for the band to tour again. While the announcement stops short of declaring that the group will tour in 2020, as rumored, clearly that is the endgame.

Just three weeks ago, longtime Crue manager Allen Kovac denied that such a tour was in the works, saying there was “no band and no tour,” and singer Vince Neil denied it as well in a tweet on Nov. 5. Yet reports from reliable sources continued to surface, and it appears that today’s announcement is the first official move in what will probably be a long and drawn-out tour announcement. Rolling Stone reported this morning that the group will embark on a stadium tour with fellow hair-metal-era veterans Def Leppard and Poison, although reps all three groups did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the group said, “Almost 6 years after signing a Cessation of Touring agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together. Following the huge success of their NETFLIX biopic THE DIRT, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience. And the band best known for breaking the rules has destroyed their cessation of touring contract in true Mötley Crüe-fashion, by literally blowing it up.

“Watch the destruction HERE!

“After 35 years together on stage, and 30 years since the release of Dr. Feelgood, the members of Mötley Crüe parted ways without speaking to each other after their Final Show on December 31, 2015. Vince, Nikki, Mick and Tommy didn’t come together again until 2018 to participate in the making of THE DIRT movie, which unexpectedly brought them closer together again including seeing them head back into the recording studio after having gone in their own directions for several years. The fuse was lit.”

Indeed. Whether or not the people who went to see the band’s purportedly legally guaranteed final tour in 2014 or 2015 will go to see them again just five or six years remains to be seen.