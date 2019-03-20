Mom + Pop Promotes Hallie Anderson and Jessica Page to Co-General Managers

Mom + Pop Music has promoted Hallie Anderson to co-GM and head of marketing and Jessica Page to co-GM and head of digital, the company announced today. They had previously served as VP of marketing and VP of digital strategy, respectively.

“Being able to promote, empower and support Hallie and Jess in their new positions as co-GMs of Mom + Pop has been exceptionally gratifying,” says Mom + Pop founder Michael Goldstone. “While they’ve both had a world of experience before Mom + Pop, their growth here has been meteoric and impactful. Jess and Hallie have both embraced taking over the day-to-day operations of the label and made it a seamless transition. We’re incredibly grateful to be able to work with them for the years to come.”

Anderson (pictured above, left) and Page (right) have worked extensively on such projects as Flume, Courtney Barnett, Alice Merton, Tash Sultana and Alina Baraz. A Seattle native, Anderson began her career at AEG Live NW and later came to New York to accept a tour marketing position at Foundations Artist Management; she joined Mom + Pop four years ago. Page, originally from Boston, held roles at Exfm and Complex-owned SuperGlued before moving over to Capitol’s indie distributor, Caroline. She joined Mom + Pop as director of digital strategy in 2015 and was promoted to VP three years later.

Mom + Pop Music launched in 2008 and is run by Goldstone and co-president Thaddeus Rudd. The label’s current roster is includes Courtney Barnett, Flume, Tash Sultana, Alina Baraz, Alice Merton, Sunflower Bean, Ashe, Jai Wolf, Hinds and Tom Morello.