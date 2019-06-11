Molly Battin Named WarnerMedia Chief Corporate Marketing and Brand Strategy Officer

She will report to Keith Cocozza, the company’s executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications. Battin is charged with leading corporate brand strategy and brand management, and will oversee a team responsible for coordinated portfolio marketing, agency management, cross promotion planning, media production and presentation services.

Battin was most recently executive vice president and global chief communications and corporate marketing officer for Turner.

“Molly is a brilliant marketing strategist with a proven track record for creating and evolving global brands,” said Cocozza, in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working closely with her as we develop a comprehensive corporate identity for WarnerMedia.”

Battin joined Turner in 2000. In her most recent role, she was responsible for brand reputation, internal and external strategic communications, media planning and buying, media relations and publicity, and assuring that all communications reflected Turner’s core values and advance its business strategy. She had previously served as chief brand strategy officer, and prior to that, served as chief media and business insights officer, responsible for leading and evolving the company’s endeavors in such areas as research, creative production, media planning and asset management.

In other roles, she was general manager of upwave, the entertainment brand created by Turner to explore marketplace opportunities for health and lifestyle-themed digital and television content; senior vice president of brand development and digital platforms for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies; head of domestic marketing for CNN and CNN Headline News; and a vice president of strategic marketing at CNNfn.

Before joining Turner, Battin was vice president of marketing for EzGov, Inc., an Atlanta-based e-Government company. Additionally, she served in brand management for The Coca-Cola Company, and advertising account management at Bates USA and D’Arcy, Mathis, Benton, and Bowles, New York. Battin earned a bachelor’s degree in American history from Princeton University and an MBA from Northwestern University. She lives in Atlanta with her husband and three children.