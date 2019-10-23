×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Moksha Fitzgibbons Named President of Mobile Video Commerce Platform Ntwrk (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Moksha Fitzgibbons
CREDIT: Evan Rummel

Moksha Fitzgibbons has joined Ntwrk as president of the mobile video commerce platform, Variety has learned.

He joins the platform having recently served as group chief revenue officer for Valence Media, where he played an integral role in the merger of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group with Dick Clark Productions and Media Rights Capital.

Ntwrk is a video-based app that collaborates with celebrities and brands to sell limited-edition merchandise to younger consumers. The company has been likened to a Home Shopping Network for millennials. It recently wrapped up a series of strategic investments. Live Nation and Drake joined a fundraising round and Foot Locker invested $3 million in the company. Other backers include Warner Bros. and Jimmy Iovine. Aaron Levant, the founder of the ComplexCon festivals, is the company’s CEO.

Fitzgibbons previously was chief revenue officer of Complex Media, which is now owned by Verizon and Hearst, where he helped turn it from a print media company into a digital brand.

“Developing media platforms for youth culture has encompassed the majority of my career,” said Fitzgibbons in a statement, adding, “I am eager to partner with Levant and the innovative NTWRK team to create the next digital giant intersecting the commerce, content, digital and social spaces.”

More Biz

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Megan Clarken, Key Nielsen Executive, Will Depart Company (EXCLUSIVE)

    Megan Clarken, a Nielsen executive who has been instrumental in the company’s quest to keep tabs on consumers in the many new ways they have to watch TV, is leaving the measurement giant. “After 15 years at Nielsen, Megan Clarken will be leaving at the end of the month to take on a new position [...]

  • Rose McGowan

    Rose McGowan Files Racketeering Suit Against Harvey Weinstein, David Boies, Lisa Bloom

    Rose McGowan filed a racketeering lawsuit on Wednesday against Harvey Weinstein, as well as against his ex-attorneys Lisa Bloom and David Boies and the spy firm Black Cube. The lawsuit alleges that Weinstein conspired with his attorneys to suppress and discredit her allegation that Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. “This [...]

  • Hulu Taps Netflix's Spencer Peeples as

    Hulu Appoints Netflix's Spencer Peeples as Vice President of Film and Awards Marketing

    Hulu has appointed Spencer Peeples, who currently works as director of awards at Netflix, as its vice president of film and awards marketing, marking the first time the Disney-owned streamer has hired a senior exec dedicated to awards. In his new high-profile role, Peeples will lead the strategy and execution of Hulu’s awards campaigns, as [...]

  • UTA

    UTA Taps Ashley Momtaheni as Director of Corporate Communications

    Ashley Momtaheni is jumping ship from Annapurna Pictures to UTA. The agency has tapped Momtaheni as its new director of corporate communications, reporting to its global chief communications officer, Seth Oster. In her new role, Momtaheni will focus primarily on external communications, rounding out UTA’s senior communications team with veteran UTA comms executive Lisa Stein [...]

  • Euphoria HBO

    'It's an Explosion': Inside the Rising Costs of Making a Scripted TV Series

    When Apple TV plus launches on Nov. 1, it will do so with what’s arguably the most expensive new-series lineup in TV history. Among the streamer’s initial offerings are the drama “The Morning Show,” bearing a price tag believed to be more than $15 million an episode, and the dystopian sci-fi series “See,” which is [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    Wall Street Trims ViacomCBS Forecasts After Post-Deal Financial Disclosure

    Top media analysts have cut their short-term growth prospects for ViacomCBS following last week’s financial disclosures that came as part of the closing of CBS Corp.’s stock-swap takeover deal for Viacom. In the Oct. 17 filing, CBS Corp. released specific year-to-year projections for its free cash flow yield, guidance that the company has not offered [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad