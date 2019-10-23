Moksha Fitzgibbons Named President of Mobile Video Commerce Platform Ntwrk (EXCLUSIVE)

Moksha Fitzgibbons has joined Ntwrk as president of the mobile video commerce platform, Variety has learned.

He joins the platform having recently served as group chief revenue officer for Valence Media, where he played an integral role in the merger of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group with Dick Clark Productions and Media Rights Capital.

Ntwrk is a video-based app that collaborates with celebrities and brands to sell limited-edition merchandise to younger consumers. The company has been likened to a Home Shopping Network for millennials. It recently wrapped up a series of strategic investments. Live Nation and Drake joined a fundraising round and Foot Locker invested $3 million in the company. Other backers include Warner Bros. and Jimmy Iovine. Aaron Levant, the founder of the ComplexCon festivals, is the company’s CEO.

Fitzgibbons previously was chief revenue officer of Complex Media, which is now owned by Verizon and Hearst, where he helped turn it from a print media company into a digital brand.

“Developing media platforms for youth culture has encompassed the majority of my career,” said Fitzgibbons in a statement, adding, “I am eager to partner with Levant and the innovative NTWRK team to create the next digital giant intersecting the commerce, content, digital and social spaces.”