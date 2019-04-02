Variety’s Millie Chiavelli Promoted to Senior VP of Sales and Global Partnerships

Millie Chiavelli has been elevated to senior vice president of sales and global partnerships at Variety, the media company announced on Tuesday. In her expanded role, she will oversee all international business ventures. Celine Rotterman and Eric Legendre, the co-managing directors of international advertising and strategic partnerships, will report to her. Chiavelli will continue to lead the East Coast television sales efforts and supervise the New York business office, where she will be based. She will report to Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, the company’s group publisher and chief revenue officer.

“Millie is one of Variety’s most talented sales executives and a major contributor to the growth of Variety’s television business,” Sobrino-Stearns said. “Her collaborative nature and deep understanding of the entertainment industry landscape coupled with her international marketplace knowledge, makes her the ideal candidate for this role.”

During her 11 years with the media brand, Chiavelli has brokered several major partnerships and initiatives, including 10 Animators to Watch with Nickelodeon, 10 to Taste series with Food Network, CMT Artists of the Year, the MIP international achievement award, the MIPCOM vanguard award, and the Cannes Series icon award.

Prior to joining Variety in 2008, Chiavelli was the vice president of sales and marketing for the Hollywood Reporter, where she oversaw East Coast sales and managed the television category. She has also served as ad director of Ad Age, Parade Magazine, and Broadcasting & Cable.