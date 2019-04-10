×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Attorney Michael Gendler Addresses WGA-ATA Dispute, Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Deal at Variety’s Power of Law

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Entertainment law powerhouse Michael Gendler touched on a range of topics during a keynote conversation at Variety’s Power of Law breakfast presented by City National Bank held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, including the ongoing dispute between the Writers Guild and the major talent agencies.

Speaking with Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller, Gendler said he does not believe the Guild and the agencies will reach an agreement by this Friday.

“It’s going to take compromise,” Gendler said. “People have criticized the guild for ratcheting things up and for awhile there, the dialogue felt like the national dialogue, which is a lot of name calling and people talking past each other. But in fairness to the Guild, I think the Guild did what it needed to do to get everybody’s attention, and not just the agents’ attention but its members’ attention. Having done that, it is my hope that they are going to use that leverage to work out a deal. I don’t think there is any upside to there being blood in the water and chaos.”

“This is something that needs to get resolved,” he continued. “It’s creating unnecessary tension. And I think it will get resolved, and we can move forward and deal with the bigger issue which is the issue of transitions in the business and what’s coming.”

Related

The transitions Gendler mentioned specifically were those of how talent is being paid, given the fact that episode orders are being reduced nearly across the board. Whereas networks used to typically order 22-episode seasons of a show, with talent being paid on a per-episode basis, it is now commonplace for a season to run between eight and 13 episodes.

“It’s affecting people’s incomes in the middle, not necessarily at the highest end,” Gendler said. “And that’s not just anxiety, that’s fear. People’s incomes are going down.”

Gendler also spoke about negotiating a deal reportedly worth $100 million for super-producer Shonda Rhimes to move her Shondaland production banner from her longtime home at ABC to Netflix.

“Shonda really wanted to move from a company that is acting on a 1970s business model…to a company that was in the 21st century,” he said. “That’s not a knock on anybody at ABC. She likes all of them, I like all of them, but they were victims of their business model. They have advertisers, therefore they had standards and practices, therefore they had teams of people looking over what she did. They also needed 22 episodes, or in some cases when she would do short seasons of 12 or 15 episodes. She escaped all that with her 33-person company and went to Netflix.”

Gendler would not reveal the true worth of Rhimes’ new deal, saying it did not behoove his client nor Netflix for them to put a specific number out there.

“We were the first ones through the gate,” he said. “That number came out and we don’t know what the source of it was…We didn’t correct the record because first of all, it’s private. Secondly, we saw no upside in putting a target on Netflix’s back by announcing the value of the deal.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Film

  • Claudia Eller Michael Gendler

    Attorney Michael Gendler Addresses WGA-ATA Dispute, Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Deal at Variety's Power of Law

    Entertainment law powerhouse Michael Gendler touched on a range of topics during a keynote conversation at Variety’s Power of Law breakfast presented by City National Bank held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, including the ongoing dispute between the Writers Guild and the major talent agencies. Speaking with Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller, Gendler said he [...]

  • Hellboy David Harbour

    'Hellboy' Battles 'Shazam!' at Weekend Box Office

    It’s about to get crowded at multiplexes. That’s because four movies — Lionsgate’s “Hellboy” remake, Universal’s comedy “Little,” Laika’s stop-motion animation “Missing Link” and Aviron’s romantic drama “After” — are all opening nationwide. The quartet of films joins an already packed box office marquee that includes last week’s champ “Shazam!” and Paramount’s horror pic “Pet [...]

  • Anton Yelchin Doc 'Love, Antosha' Coming

    Anton Yelchin Doc 'Love, Antosha' Headed to Theaters This Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following an acclaimed and emotional premiere at January’s Sundance Film Festival, a documentary about the life and work of late actor Anton Yelchin will hit U.S. theaters this summer. Lurker Productions will self-distribute the movie, “Love, Antosha,” beginning with New York and Los Angeles in early August, with Michael Tuckman’s mTuckman Media booking theaters. The [...]

  • The Secret Life of Pets

    'Secret Life of Pets' Theme Park Ride Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

    Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that it will open a theme park ride based on “The Secret Life of Pets” next year. The news about the upcoming ride, titled “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!,” came on Wednesday, two months before the sequel opens on June 7. It will be located adjacent to [...]

  • David Harbour'Hellboy' special film screening, Arrivals,

    Why David Harbour Just Compared 'Hellboy' to 'Hamlet'

    David Harbour understands if movie-goers don’t realize he’s the star of the new “Hellboy.” “I was kind of stunned. It’s quite a transformation. I didn’t even recognize myself,” the “Stranger Things” star recalls about seeing himself for the first time as the half-demon superhero. “And as the process went on I started to actually fetishize [...]

  • Billy Crystal Walk of Fame Honor

    Imprint Honoree Billy Crystal Reflects on 'SNL,' the Oscars and His Greatest Hits

    Billy Crystal turned 70 years old in March, but don’t think that means the actor-writer-director-comedian is slowing down. “I remember when they asked George Burns if he would ever retire. He said, ‘To what? What would I do?’” Crystal says with a laugh. “That’s how I feel.” Far from retiring, Crystal is “busier than I’ve [...]

  • Little

    Film Review: 'Little'

    Long before America’s childhood bullying epidemic made headlines, Hollywood had taken the issue to heart, making it a standard ingredient of YA films to condemn the mistreatment of misfits by mean girls, jocks, rich kids, and cool cliques. But the movies have largely ignored the reverse phenomenon, in which those who once identified as outcasts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad