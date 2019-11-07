×
Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone to Host 2020 Met Gala

Meryl Streep Emma Stone Lin-Manuel Miranda
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emma Stone will host the 2020 Met Gala, marking Streep’s first time attending the fashion-focused event. Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière will co-chair alongside the trio. Additionally, the designer brand will be sponsoring the event, taking place May 4.

The theme of next year’s gala, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” will implore attendees to “explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present and future” by utilizing Henri Bergson’s concept of la duree, per the Met’s official statement. “Virginia Woolf will serve as the ‘ghost narrator’ of the exhibition.”

With fashion aficionados like Billy Porter, Lady Gaga and Zendaya (who rocked a Cinderella ensemble for this year’s Camp theme), next year’s event will likely make for some interesting grayscale looks as the exhibition attempts to detail the “linear chronology of fashion” and focus on “the fast, fleeting rhythm of fashion.” Juxtaposed against the black ensembles will be a cluster of white outfits and accessories that “predate or postdate those in black, but relate to one another through shape, motif, material, pattern, technique, or decoration,” said the Met’s statement.

The exhibition will close with a section on the future of fashion to explore the topic of longevity and sustainability.

Here’s hoping Rihanna will make her triumphant return to next year’s exhibition. The music mogul skipped last year’s showing, leaving fans with only the photos of her jewel-encrusted papacy-inspired look from her 2018 visit, fitting well with the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

