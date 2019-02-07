MediaLink Taps PwC’s Chris Vollmer as Managing Director

MediaLink, a media and entertainment consulting firm, has hired Christopher Vollmer — most recently PwC’s global advisory leader for entertainment and media — as a managing director.

Vollmer reports to Michael Kassan, chairman and CEO of MediaLink, and will be based in New York. As a senior member of MediaLink’s leadership team, Vollmer will advise clients in media, entertainment, sports, and marketing services on corporate strategy and business transformation, new revenue models and growth acceleration, and business development including partnerships and acquisitions.

Vollmer has more than two decades of consulting and advisory experience. He joins MediaLink from Strategy&, PwC’s strategy consulting business that was formed in 2014 after PwC acquired Booz & Co., where Vollmer was a partner and the leader of its global entertainment and media practice.

“Chris has one of those rare, strategic minds that’s simultaneously focused on driving actionable change and impact,” Kassan said in announcing the hire. “When it comes to foresight, he’s ten steps ahead and has demonstrated a remarkable ability to help global clients navigate a rapidly evolving media and marketing ecosystem in real time.”

In 2008, Vollmer authored “Always On,” a Wall Street Journal business bestseller, which chronicled the digital-fueled transformation of media and marketing. At PwC, he led the firm’s Global Entertainment and Media Outlook thought-leadership platform.

“As media companies and brands continue their migration towards a more direct-to-consumer environment, they need answers to a more complex set of questions related to their business and operating models than ever before,” Vollmer commented. “To guide them successfully towards what’s next, their advisors have to bring a high impact combination of expertise, connectivity and foresight to the table.”

Vollmer holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a master’s in international studies from the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California at Berkeley.

Founded in 2003 by Kassan, MediaLink has 165 employees. The company is owned by Ascential, which produces Cannes Lions and operates several information businesses.