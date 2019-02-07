×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MediaLink Taps PwC’s Chris Vollmer as Managing Director

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Vollmer
CREDIT: Courtesy of MediaLink

MediaLink, a media and entertainment consulting firm, has hired Christopher Vollmer — most recently PwC’s global advisory leader for entertainment and media — as a managing director.

Vollmer reports to Michael Kassan, chairman and CEO of MediaLink, and will be based in New York. As a senior member of MediaLink’s leadership team, Vollmer will advise clients in media, entertainment, sports, and marketing services on corporate strategy and business transformation, new revenue models and growth acceleration, and business development including partnerships and acquisitions.

Vollmer has more than two decades of consulting and advisory experience. He joins MediaLink from Strategy&, PwC’s strategy consulting business that was formed in 2014 after PwC acquired Booz & Co., where Vollmer was a partner and the leader of its global entertainment and media practice.

“Chris has one of those rare, strategic minds that’s simultaneously focused on driving actionable change and impact,” Kassan said in announcing the hire. “When it comes to foresight, he’s ten steps ahead and has demonstrated a remarkable ability to help global clients navigate a rapidly evolving media and marketing ecosystem in real time.”

Related

In 2008, Vollmer authored “Always On,” a Wall Street Journal business bestseller, which chronicled the digital-fueled transformation of media and marketing. At PwC, he led the firm’s Global Entertainment and Media Outlook thought-leadership platform.

“As media companies and brands continue their migration towards a more direct-to-consumer environment, they need answers to a more complex set of questions related to their business and operating models than ever before,” Vollmer commented. “To guide them successfully towards what’s next, their advisors have to bring a high impact combination of expertise, connectivity and foresight to the table.”

Vollmer holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a master’s in international studies from the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California at Berkeley.

Founded in 2003 by Kassan, MediaLink has 165 employees. The company is owned by Ascential, which produces Cannes Lions and operates several information businesses.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Biz

  • Chris Vollmer

    MediaLink Taps PwC's Chris Vollmer as Managing Director

    MediaLink, a media and entertainment consulting firm, has hired Christopher Vollmer — most recently PwC’s global advisory leader for entertainment and media — as a managing director. Vollmer reports to Michael Kassan, chairman and CEO of MediaLink, and will be based in New York. As a senior member of MediaLink’s leadership team, Vollmer will advise clients [...]

  • Raven Capital Closes $87.7 Million Open

    Raven Capital Closes $87.5 Million Open Road Purchase

    Private equity firm, Raven Capital Management has completed the $87.5 million purchase of North American film distributor Open Road Films that it announced in November last year. Open Road was acquired from AMC and Regal Entertainment by Donald Tang’s Tang Media Partners in August 2017 and was then combined with IM Global to form Global [...]

  • Here Are the Record Labels, Executives

    The Movers and Shakers That Put the Rhythm in R&B

    Following are the top music industry companies and executives that are part of the R&B resurgence: Atlantic Records Atlantic Records played a huge role in bringing the original rhythm and blues to the mainstream in the 1950s and ’60s, and it’s carried that tradition into the present thanks to the power trio of co-chairs Craig [...]

  • Batwoman Arrow

    Broadcast Networks Brace for Big Decline in Pilot Orders

    This year’s broadcast pilot season is shaping up to be one of the leanest in recent memory as far as sheer numbers are concerned. Among ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC, 59 pilots have been ordered so far for the 2019-20 season. That number also includes two straight-to-series orders at Fox and one at [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen Files $68 Million Suit Against Amazon for Film Deal Breach

    Woody Allen filed a $68 million suit against Amazon Studios Thursday, alleging that the streamer has backed out of a four-picture deal due to “a 25-year-old, baseless allegation.” Allen alleges that Amazon has refused to release his film “A Rainy Day in New York,” though it has been complete for more than six months. The [...]

  • PledgeMusic Advises Artists to ‘Suspend’ Their

    PledgeMusic Advises Artists to ‘Suspend’ Their Campaigns

    In a discouraging sign for the future of PledgeMusic, the financially challenged direct-to-fan platform advised artists to “suspend” their campaigns via an email, which was obtained by Variety late Wednesday. Representatives for five artists who have worked with the company in recent months confirmed they had received the email; one of those artist’s campaign ended [...]

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

    Twitter Posts Strong Q4 Results, Stock Plunges on Weak Revenue Forecast

    Twitter beat Wall Street financial expectations for fourth-quarter 2018, but the company’s stock fell on a weak Q1 revenue outlook — and after Twitter said it’s going to stop reporting monthly user counts, in favor of “monetizable” daily active users. The social network’s Q4 revenue totaled $909 million, up 24% year-over-year, with video ads again [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad