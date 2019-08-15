Media Stocks See Lift as Dow Stabilizes After Wednesday’s Plunge

Media stocks regained some ground in early trading Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slowly recovers from Wednesday’s 800-point plunge.

Disney, Comcast and AT&T were among the media giants that eked out slight gains early Thursday. CBS and Viacom, which announced a long-expected merger agreement on Tuesday, were still in the red, down about 2%, compared to a drop for both of more than 8% at the close of trading Wednesday.

Netflix, Discovery and Fox Corp. were also down in the 1%-2% range in early trading. The Dow opened in green territory, hovering at about 50-60 points above Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s 3% drop, fueled by worries about the prospect of an expanding U.S. trade war with China, marked the Dow’s biggest one-day loss since October.

