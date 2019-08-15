×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Media Stocks See Lift as Dow Stabilizes After Wednesday’s Plunge

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wall Street Earnings Bull Market Placeholder
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Media stocks regained some ground in early trading Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slowly recovers from Wednesday’s 800-point plunge.

Disney, Comcast and AT&T were among the media giants that eked out slight gains early Thursday. CBS and Viacom, which announced a long-expected merger agreement on Tuesday, were still in the red, down about 2%, compared to a drop for both of more than 8% at the close of trading Wednesday.

Netflix, Discovery and Fox Corp. were also down in the 1%-2% range in early trading. The Dow opened in green territory, hovering at about 50-60 points above Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s 3% drop, fueled by worries about the prospect of an expanding U.S. trade war with China, marked the Dow’s biggest one-day loss since October.

More to come

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Wall Street Earnings Bull Market Placeholder

    Media Stocks See Lift as Dow Stabilizes After Wednesday's Plunge

    Media stocks regained some ground in early trading Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slowly recovers from Wednesday’s 800-point plunge. Disney, Comcast and AT&T were among the media giants that eked out slight gains early Thursday. CBS and Viacom, which announced a long-expected merger agreement on Tuesday, were still in the red, down about [...]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify to Test Subscription Price Hike in Scandinavia

    Spotify is planning to market a more expensive version of its music service in Scandinavia in an effort to see whether it can raise prices in other territories, a report in Bloomberg claims, citing people familiar with the matter. A source has confirmed the news to Variety. The streaming giant will raise the price of [...]

  • Jeffrey Epstein

    Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Reportedly Finds Broken Bones in Neck

    Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy results suggest that the the disgraced multimillionaire sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, according to The Washington Post. The report says one of the bones broken was the hyoid bone, which is near the Adam’s apple in men. Although hyoid breaks have been known to occur during a hanging, experts told [...]

  • Danny Masterson

    Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Sued Over Sex Assault 'Cover-Up'

    Four women filed suit on Wednesday against the Church of Scientology, alleging they were stalked and intimidated after reporting sexual assault allegations against actor Danny Masterson. The women all claim that Masterson raped or sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s. They reported their allegations to the LAPD in late 2016 and early 2017, and [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Interface

    Disney, Charter Set Mammoth Carriage Deal That Opens Door for Disney Plus Distribution

    Disney and Charter Communications have reached a mammoth carriage agreement that covers 22 cable channels and sets a framework for the companies working together on future distribution of the Disney Plus and ESPN Plus streaming services. The multi-year pact encompasses carriage of ESPN’s latest college football offering, ACC Network, featuring Atlantic Coast Conference games. It [...]

  • Hi-Res Streaming Service Qobuz Makes Inroads

    Hi-Res Streaming Service Qobuz Makes Inroads Six Months After U.S. Launch

    You could be using the world’s greatest headphones, but if the quality of the sound going into them is mediocre, there’s only so much lipstick you can put on that pig. Audiophiles — or even people who just like their music to sound better than the usual trebly phone-into-earbuds situation — have had a tough [...]

  • Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts Boost Book

    How the New Celebrity Book Clubs Are Boosting Literary Sales

    When author Maria Hummel’s publicist called to tell her that her novel “Still Lives” would appear as a selection on a book club started by Reese Witherspoon, she couldn’t believe it. “I remember just staring in the mirror and thinking the person I’m looking at is not me, the person this is happening to is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad