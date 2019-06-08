×
Max Saines, Endeavor Content TV Executive, Dies at 28

CREDIT: Endeavor

Max Saines, a rising star in Endeavor Content’s television division, has died from a pre-existing heart condition. He was 28.

Saines was a TV exec in Endeavor Content’s advisory group.

Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor said in a statement: “Max was an incredible young man and a tremendous colleague, beloved across the Endeavor Content and WME families. He literally grew up around many of us, and his boundless positivity, energy and enthusiasm made him truly one of the most wonderful people we have known. We are heartbroken by this loss, and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Saines joined Endeavor Content in 2017 after beginning his career at WME, where he worked in the mailroom.

He is survived by his parents Emily Gerson Saines and Andrew Saines and his brother Dashiell Saines.

Donations can be made in his name to the Tufts Medical Center Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center (HCMI Research Fund).

    Max Saines, a rising star in Endeavor Content's television division, has died from a pre-existing heart condition. He was 28. Saines was a TV exec in Endeavor Content's advisory group. Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor said in a statement: "Max was an incredible young man and a tremendous colleague, beloved across the [...]

