Mattel Taps Dena Cook as Communications Chief

Dena Cook Mattel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mattel

Dena Cook, former CEO of the media relations company Brew, has been appointed executive VP and global head of communications and PR.

Prior to joining Brew, Cook served as senior VP of the PR company Zeno Group. In 2017, Business Insider named her No. 1 on its list of the top 51 PR people in the tech industry.

“Joining a storied company like Mattel is an honor. Barbie, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels are brands I love; they shaped my childhood, just as they — along with other Mattel brands — are shaping my son’s childhood today,” said Cook in a statement. “A company that creates this type of emotional tie across generations is a rarity. Mattel is on an incredible journey of transformation, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to communicate it globally.”

Throughout her career, she has worked with tech giants, like Nintendo, PlayStation, Zynga and Sirius Satellite Radio.

“Dena is a seasoned leader who has successfully developed and driven corporate narratives for partners, built and inspired agile, high-performing teams and executed flawlessly on major initiatives that align with business goals,” said Mattel’s Chairman and CEO, Ynon Kreiz, to whom she will report. “I cannot think of a better partner to clearly and consistently communicate the company’s purpose and journey as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

