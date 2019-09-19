×
Matt Phelps Tapped as President of Joe Carnahan, Frank Grillo’s Warparty

Frank Grillo'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Frank Grillo and Joe Carnahan’s Warparty productikon banner has appointed Matt Phelps president of the company.

Phelps will head the Los Angeles office and be responsible for overseeing all film and television projects.

“We searched long and hard to find the right fit for Warparty and felt that Matt embodied everything that we were looking for in an executive, and also possessed the perfect mix of experience and talent,” said Grillo and Carnahan. “We were looking for someone special to take the company to the next level and we were fortunate enough to find him.”

The veteran exec comes from the film division at Ubisoft Motion Pictures where he spent two years serving as the studio’s head of film group. While at Ubisoft, he oversaw the packaging and development of films based on their portfolio and was instrumental in a few key sales of projects that involved talent ranging from Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain to Tom Hardy and Michael Bay. Prior to Ubisoft, Phelps was an exec at Gulfstream Pictures and has independently produced as well.

“I have been a huge fan of Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo for a long time and am ecstatic to join them in building Warparty’s future,” said Phelps.

(Pictured: Frank Grillo)

