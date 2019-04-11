Marvel ‘What If’ Animated Show, ‘Frozen II’ Docu-Series Headed to Disney+

Disney+ is planning a number of behind-the-scenes production documentary series, making the most of its investment in content for the upcoming streaming services.

Disney+ is also planning a Marvel “What If” animated series that will take a cue from its comic book series of the same name that explores alternative histories for key characters and supporting characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“What If” is one of a number of original Marvel-produced series for Disney Plus. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told investors Thursday at Disney’s presentation to Wall Street analysts that the Disney Plus platform will allow Marvel’s creative team “to tell new long-form stories in ways never done before.” He said the TV series would offer “the same level of quality you expect from Marvel Studios,” and he emphasized that storylines will converge across the TV series and movies.

As for the docu-series, there are plans to take viewers behind the curtain to see the creative process unfold. Among the projects getting the BTS series treatment will be “Frozen II,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 smash. The series “showcases our collaborative environment in a way we have never shared before,” said Jennifer Lee, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Similar series are planned for Pixar and Star Wars-related productions. The goal is to put the spotlight on “the legendary master crafts people who brought the galaxy to life,” said Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.