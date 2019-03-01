Martha Stewart Tapped by Cannabis Company to Create Pot-Derived Products

Martha Stewart is cooking up something new: an array of cannabis-based consumer products.

Stewart’s Sequential Brands Group consumer-products firm inked a partnership with Canopy Growth, a diversified cannabis and hemp company based in Canada, under which the lifestyle guru will take on an advisory role to help develop a broad new line of products across multiple categories that are made with cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids.

It’s yet another proof point of the mainstreaming of cannabis. Canopy Growth said it “will be leaning on Martha’s vast knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of marijuana-derived compounds through clinical trials on both humans and animals.

The first collaboration between Stewart and Canopy Growth will center on “sensible products” for pets, as she put it. “I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” Martha Stewart said in a statement.

Stewart is no stranger to the marijuana scene. She’s co-hosted two seasons of VH1’s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” alongside rapper and marijuana fan Snoop Dogg. In the show, executive produced by Snoop’s Merry Jane banner, the duo — who’ve also collaborated on other projects — whip up dishes together for celebrity guests who have included Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Jason Derulo, 50 Cent and Kathy Griffin.

The 77-year-old Stewart has had a decades-long career as a TV host, entrepreneur, lifestyle expert and author of 94 books. Martha Stewart-branded products can be found in over 70 million households, her company estimates.

“As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about,” Canopy Growth chairman and co-CEO Bruce Linton said in announcing the partnership. “Martha is one of a kind, and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”

Canopy Growth, based in Smith Falls, Ontario, manufactures and distributes several cannabis varieties in dried, oil and capsule forms, and operates 10 licensed cannabis production sites with over 4.3 million square feet of production capacity. The company also sells medically approved vaporizers through subsidiary Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. In January 2019, Canopy Growth announced plans to invest between $100 million-$150 million in a hemp industrial park in New York State, which would be its first hemp facility in the U.S.