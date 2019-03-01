×

Martha Stewart Tapped by Cannabis Company to Create Pot-Derived Products

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Martha Stewart
CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart is cooking up something new: an array of cannabis-based consumer products.

Stewart’s Sequential Brands Group consumer-products firm inked a partnership with Canopy Growth, a diversified cannabis and hemp company based in Canada, under which the lifestyle guru will take on an advisory role to help develop a broad new line of products across multiple categories that are made with cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids.

It’s yet another proof point of the mainstreaming of cannabis. Canopy Growth said it “will be leaning on Martha’s vast knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of marijuana-derived compounds through clinical trials on both humans and animals.

The first collaboration between Stewart and Canopy Growth will center on “sensible products” for pets, as she put it. “I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” Martha Stewart said in a statement.

Stewart is no stranger to the marijuana scene. She’s co-hosted two seasons of VH1’s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” alongside rapper and marijuana fan Snoop Dogg. In the show, executive produced by Snoop’s Merry Jane banner, the duo — who’ve also collaborated on other projects — whip up dishes together for celebrity guests who have included Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Jason Derulo, 50 Cent and Kathy Griffin.

Related

The 77-year-old Stewart has had a decades-long career as a TV host, entrepreneur, lifestyle expert and author of 94 books. Martha Stewart-branded products can be found in over 70 million households, her company estimates.

“As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about,” Canopy Growth chairman and co-CEO Bruce Linton said in announcing the partnership. “Martha is one of a kind, and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”

Canopy Growth, based in Smith Falls, Ontario, manufactures and distributes several cannabis varieties in dried, oil and capsule forms, and operates 10 licensed cannabis production sites with over 4.3 million square feet of production capacity. The company also sells medically approved vaporizers through subsidiary Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. In January 2019, Canopy Growth announced plans to invest between $100 million-$150 million in a hemp industrial park in New York State, which would be its first hemp facility in the U.S.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Biz

  • Martha Stewart

    Martha Stewart Tapped by Cannabis Company to Create Pot-Derived Products

    Martha Stewart is cooking up something new: an array of cannabis-based consumer products. Stewart’s Sequential Brands Group consumer-products firm inked a partnership with Canopy Growth, a diversified cannabis and hemp company based in Canada, under which the lifestyle guru will take on an advisory role to help develop a broad new line of products across [...]

  • Live Nation Posts Another Record Year

    Live Nation Posts Another Record Year, Revenue Up 11%

    Live Nation Entertainment today posted its eighth consecutive year of record results for its revenue, operating income and adjusted operating income. In its 2018 earnings report, the company’s revenue was up 11% to $10.8 billion (with attendance at its concerts up 8% to 93 million) its operating income was up 61%, its AOI up 22% [...]

  • De La Soul’s Digital Album Releases

    De La Soul’s Digital Album Releases Postponed by Tommy Boy Music (EXCLUSIVE)

    UPDATED: After veteran hip-hop trio De La Soul spoke out about what they feel are unfair terms for the long-awaited streaming release of their catalog on Tommy Boy Music, the label has decided to postpone them, the company said Thursday in an exclusive statement to Variety. “Because Tommy Boy has not had the opportunity to [...]

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    Joe Ianniello, Brian Goldner Seen on Shortlist in CBS Hunt for CEO

    CBS’ search for a chief executive to succeed Leslie Moonves has narrowed to a short list that includes – among others – acting CEO Joe Ianniello and Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, who is a CBS Corp. board member, according to people familiar with the matter. Ianniello is seen as having a potential edge because of [...]

  • US Capitol

    ASCAP, BMI Issue Joint Statement on Reforming Consent Decree

    In recent weeks the Justice Department has been discussing reforms or even termination of the long-standing consent decrees that govern performing rights organizations ASCAP and BMI, but not their competitors, SESAC and Global Music Rights. Earlier this week the Wall Street Journal reported that the DOJ is expected to call for public input on the [...]

  • New York Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen3

    New York Awards Inaugural 'Made in NY' Grants for Female-Focused Projects

    New York City has handed out its first-ever “Made in NY” grants for film, TV and theatrical projects that are driven by or focused on women. The grants administered through the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment are part of a larger initiative across the city to support women in business ventures. MOME has awarded [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad