×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mario Batali Charged With Assault and Battery in 2017 Groping Allegation

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mario Batali
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, Mario Batali will be arraigned in a Boston courthouse regarding an indecent assault and battery charge after a woman accused the restaurateur of groping and kissing her in 2017, according to the New York Times. Several women have also accused Batali of sexual harassment.

Batali has continuously denied the claims of sexual assault. Three other cases in Manhattan have been dropped because the New York Police Department did not have enough evidence to move forward with the allegations. The three additional women claimed that Batali assaulted them in restaurants that he owns, with one coming forward with rape allegations from nearly a decade ago. Batali also faces a lawsuit for sexual assault, issued by a woman named Natali Tene who similarly claims that Batali groped and kissed her without consent in a Boston bar.

In 2018, several women came forward to call out other food service big-shots with claims of sexual harassment. The other alleged perpetrators include chef John Besh, restaurateur Charlie Hallowell and Ken Friedman, co-owner of the Spotted Pig in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood. Batali holds a stake in the Spotted Pig and has also faced allegations of sexual assault in the restaurant. Following the allegations, all four men have stepped away from their food service duties with Batali selling his stakes in 16 restaurants. Batali also cut ties with his show “The Chew” in 2017, which ran for seven years on ABC.

Related

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Biz

  • Lisbeth R Barron Investment Banker

    Investment Banker Lisbeth R. Barron on How She Became a Broadway Deal Specialist

    If you want to get a deal done on Broadway, call Lisbeth R. Barron. Barron is a veteran investment banker who launched her own shingle, Barron Intl. Group, in 2015. She has brokered a slew of deals throughout her career — which has included stops at S.G. Warburg and Bear Stearns — involving companies and [...]

  • The Prom Broadway

    'The Prom': How the Little Show That Could Found Its Way to the Tonys Dance

    Does a Broadway musical still count as an underdog if it’s got über-producer Ryan Murphy in its corner? It does if it’s “The Prom,” the labor of love from a team of Broadway veterans that’s carving out a place for itself as an original story on a street full of familiar titles and well-known brands. [...]

  • Mario Batali

    Mario Batali Charged With Assault and Battery in 2017 Groping Allegation

    On Friday, Mario Batali will be arraigned in a Boston courthouse regarding an indecent assault and battery charge after a woman accused the restaurateur of groping and kissing her in 2017, according to the New York Times. Several women have also accused Batali of sexual harassment. Batali has continuously denied the claims of sexual assault. [...]

  • lucian grainge: cannes lions media person

    Vivendi in Talks With Tencent About Universal Music Sale (Report)

    In the 10 months since Vivendi confirmed that it is seeking a buyer for as much as 50% of Universal Music Group, the industry has watched analysts’ proposed valuations of the company balloon from an initial $22 billion to as much as $50 billion. But according to a report in Bloomberg, private equity investors have [...]

  • Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall on

    Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall on the New Warner Chappell (EXCLUSIVE)

    Even by music industry standards, publishing is a pretty small world: It’s an ultra-specialized area of the business and a tight community where pretty much everyone knows each other. But although the two co-chairs of Warner Chappell Music Publishing — former Sony/ATV president of worldwide creative Guy Moot and former SONGS publishing partner Carianne Marshall [...]

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    Writers Guild Agrees to Resume Meetings With Talent Agencies

    The Writers Guild of America has agreed to resume negotiations with Hollywood’s talent agents, six weeks after talks between the two sides cratered. WGA West President David A. Goodman announced Wednesday night that the WGA had approved a proposal by UTA co-president Jay Sures to get back to the bargaining table. Sures had made the [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Agencies Offer to Restart Talks With WGA to End Packaging Fee Standoff

    Hollywood’s largest talent agencies have offered to restart negotiations with the WGA to end the standoff over the guild’s effort to impose new rules on talent agents. In a letter to WGA West president David Goodman sent Wednesday, UTA co-president Jay Sures extended an olive branch and suggested resuming talks next week. UTA later sent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad