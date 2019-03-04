×
Variety’s Marc Malkin Promoted to Senior Film Awards Editor

By
Variety Staff

Marc Malkin
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Variety events and lifestyle editor Marc Malkin is being promoted to senior film awards editor. Malkin will retain his current duties overseeing red-carpet events and the publication’s lifestyle section. In his expanded role, he will provide daily, on-the-spot awards news, features and analysis for Variety.com as well as the weekly magazine and video production team.

Malkin will write a weekly column throughout the film awards season and host Variety’s “Playback” awards podcast. He will also contribute to the company’s Emmy coverage, working closely with the TV awards team led by executive editor Dan Holloway and reporters Mike Schneider and Danielle Turchiano.

“Covering the awards season for Variety for the first time was one of the most exciting and inspiring experiences I have ever had in my career. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate and mark the occasion than with this new challenge and opportunity. I can’t wait to get started,” said Malkin, who will report directly to Variety co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller.

“Since joining Variety just seven months ago, Marc has made himself an invaluable member of our editorial family,” says Eller. “The combination of his infectious personality, his smarts, and his trademark bow ties makes him a beloved fixture on the red-carpet — someone who talent seeks out rather than avoids! And his vast industry knowledge, deep relationships and passion for entertainment will serve him well in his new role as our multi-platform awards editor.”

Malkin, who joined Variety in July 2018, is an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of experience working across broadcast, print and digital media. He began his career in celebrity journalism at Premiere magazine and went on to write, report and edit for the New York Daily News, Us Weekly and New York magazine. He also served as an on-air correspondent at E! News, and was a supervising producer at the Insider.

  Marc Malkin

