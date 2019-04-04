Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai Signs With UTA

United Talent Agency (UTA) announced Thursday that it will represent Malala Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai.

“When I started my fight for girls at 11 years old, working with media and public speaking were key to building support for my efforts. I look forward to working with UTA to develop creative ways to amplify the voices of the next generation of girls and young women,” said Malala Yousafzai in a statement.

At 11, Yousafzai became an anonymous blogger for the BBC, writing about life under the Taliban in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. At 15, a Taliban member shot her in the head. In 2013, she and her father founded the Malala Fund to champion every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Malala Yousafzai earned the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy for girls’ access to education, making her the youngest-ever Nobel laureate at 17.

The father and daughter duo will be represented by UTA’s newly formed culture and leadership division, led by Darnell Strom.

“To achieve gender equality, we need support from women and men, leaders in every sector. Darnell understands this, and I am excited to continue working with him at UTA,” said Ziauddin Yousafzai. Before co-founding the Malala Fund, he was a teacher and school administrator in Pakistan for many years. In 2018, he wrote his autobiography, “Let Her Fly.”

Malala is the author of three books: “I Am Malala,” “Malala’s Magic Pencil,” and “We Are Displaced.” She is also the subject of the award-winning documentary “He Named Me Malala.” Malala is currently pursuing a degree in philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University.