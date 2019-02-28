×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New York Awards Inaugural ‘Made in NY’ Grants for Female-Focused Projects

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
New York Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen3 World Trade Centre opening, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

New York City has handed out its first-ever “Made in NY” grants for film, TV and theatrical projects that are driven by or focused on women.

The grants administered through the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment are part of a larger initiative across the city to support women in business ventures. MOME has awarded $1.5 million of a $5 million fund to be distributed over a three-year period and administered by New York Foundation for the Arts. It is believed to be the first gender-focused arts grants bestowed by a major city.

Out of 544 submissions, a panel of experts selected 63 projects to receive finishing grants ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The list of recipients includes 14 stage productions, 11 documentary features and four narrative features, in addition to short films and webisodes. The selections are to be unveiled Thursday morning in a presentation at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

Alicia Glen, New York’s Deputy Mayor of Housing & Economic Development, said the goal was to help kickstart women as entrepreneurs and creatives in the arts and entertainment sector that is so vital to New York’s economy. It’s also a response to the wave of female empowerment initiatives in the entertainment industry and frustration at the lack of real movement toward gender parity.

Related

“Women continue to have an enormous challenge in getting the money they need to do their projects,” Glen told Variety. “That’s a challenge we have to do something about. It’s not going to happen organically, or it already would have.”

The grants are essentially “free money,” Glen added. The city makes no claim to any interest in projects supported by the program. Glen sees the money as undoubtedly paying big returns by giving a boost to a budding superstar or two who will go on to launch prosperous businesses in the city.

“We will get it back in a million different ways,” Glen said. “If they’re successful, they’ll build companies or portfolios, or work to grow our creative economy. That’s a good return on investment.”

The media marketplace has outsized impact because of the nature of the product, Glen said.

“The entertainment and creative sector itself is so diverse,” she said. “Everybody touches entertainment and media and news every single day.”

From a cultural perspective, it’s the right time to showcase projects with distinct female voices at the center. The projects selected for grants run the gamut of “very serious to super-fun,” Glen said. The breadth of material submitted for consideration was a pleasant surprise, she added. Members of the jury that selected the projects included producer Daryl Roth, actor Daphne Rubin-Vega and playwright Amy Fox.

“This is an exciting way to celebrate the diversity of the talent  of the women out there and the stories we have to tell,” Glen said.

(Pictured: Alicia Glen)

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Biz

  • New York Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen3

    New York Awards Inaugural 'Made in NY' Grants for Female-Focused Projects

    New York City has handed out its first-ever “Made in NY” grants for film, TV and theatrical projects that are driven by or focused on women. The grants administered through the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment are part of a larger initiative across the city to support women in business ventures. MOME has awarded [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Liberty Media, KKR, Tencent Mulling $22 Billion-Plus Bids for Universal Music Group

    Liberty Media, the U.S. investment firm KKR and Chinese giant Tencent Music are among the potential suitors to purchase up to 50% of Universal Music from Vivendi, a deal potentially worth as much as $23 billion, sources close to the situation tell Variety. The news of KKR and Tencent Music was first reported by Reuters. [...]

  • De La Soul Claim They’ll Get

    De La Soul Claim They’ll Get Just 10% of Streaming Revenue From Classic Albums

    De La Soul’s 1989 debut “3 Feet High and Rising” is widely acknowledged as one of hip-hop’s all-time classic albums, yet it and several other releases from the group’s catalog have not been legally available on streaming services due to longstanding complications over sample clearances (or the lack thereof). And even 30 years later, as [...]

  • Hulu-Logo

    Disney in Active Talks With AT&T to Acquire WarnerMedia's 10% Hulu Stake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney wants to get even more control over Hulu: The company is in active discussions with AT&T to acquire the 10% stake that WarnerMedia owns in the streaming joint venture, Variety has learned. A knowledgeable source confirmed the talks, which come as Disney heads down the homestretch in gaining regulatory approvals to buy 20th Century [...]

  • Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million

    Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million to 'Bones' Profit Participants

    An arbitrator has ordered Fox to pay $179 million to profit participants in the long-running drama series “Bones,” finding that top executives lowballed revenue from the show and gave false testimony. In his ruling, arbitrator Peter Lichtman blasted several Fox executives by name, including Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Peter Rice, saying they gave “false [...]

  • Disney-Fox Sale Nears Completion as Brazil

    Disney-Fox Merger Nears Completion as Brazil Grants Approval With Conditions

    Disney took a big step closer to completing its $71.3 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox with Brazil’s conditional approval of the deal Wednesday. In an agreement with Brazil’s antitrust agency, Disney will sell the Fox Sports cable channel that serves the largest media market in South America. Brazilian regulators focused on Disney’s ownership of [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Managers Wary as WGA Presses Talent Agency Battle

    The WGA is looking to enlist support of Hollywood managers in its battle against the industry’s largest talent agencies. The WGA has invited a slew of top managers to attend meetings set for this week and next to explain the guild’s rationale for its bid to impose tough restrictions on talent agency packaging fees. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad