Lucy Dickins, Agent for Adele, Joins WME as Head of U.K. Music Division

Jem Aswad

CREDIT: Paul Harries

WME today announced that veteran agent Lucy Dickins is joining the agency as head of its UK Music division. Dickins joins from ITB (International Talent Booking), and will formally start with WME in June.

Dickins’ clients include Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel, whom WME will now represent globally. Dickins also works with Hot Chip, Bryan Ferry, Rex Orange County, Jamie T, Jack Peñate, among others, all of whom are expected to join her at WME, according to the announcement.

ITB agents James Simmons and Chris Payne are also joining Dickins at WME.

“Lucy is a star player, and the perfect addition to our team,” said WME’s Head of Music Marc Geiger.  “There’s no one else who possesses Lucy’s combination of pedigree, taste, and respect in our industry.  After being in business with her family for so many years, we feel fortunate that she decided to join WME, and we look forward to bringing her perspective to our clients and colleagues.”

“Growing up in this business, I’ve been lucky to learn from the best, but now is the time for me to take the next step in my career. The opportunity to join WME was hugely exciting, and I’m confident that this relationship can grow into something special,” said Dickins.

Dickins comes from one a family that is a dynasty in the British music business. Her

Grandfather, Percy Dickins, founded the long-running music weekly the New Musical Express (NME). Her father Barry formed ITB in 1978 with a client list that included Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Her uncle, Rob Dickins was longtime head of Warner Bros. in the U.K., and her brother Jonathan manages a roster that includes Adele.

Lucy began her career working for a small independent record label before joining ITB as an assistant.

