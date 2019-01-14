×

ICM Partners Names Lorrie Bartlett to Board of Directors

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
September 17, 2009 Los Angeles, CA Portrait of ICM's Lorrie BartlettPhoto: Alex J. Berliner © Berliner Studio/BEImages
CREDIT: Photo: Alex J. Berliner © Berlin

ICM Partners veteran Lorrie Bartlett has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, marking a first for an African-American woman at a major Hollywood talent agency.

Bartlett, a partner and co-head of ICM’s talent department, has emerged as a leader at the agency and in the industry. She was among the early organizers of Time’s Up in late 2017 and serves on its executive board. Bartlett has also become a prominent voice in the creative community’s efforts to advocate for diversity and inclusion at all levels of the business.

Bartlett is the fourth woman to be named to ICM’s 12-member board, alongside publishing department stalwarts Esther Newberg and Jennifer Joel and TV production department co-head Janet Carol Norton.

“I have been very proud of the way our company has expanded and grown in a really gender-neutral way,” Bartlett told Variety. ICM Partners was among the first industry players to commit to the 50-50 by 2020 pledge, or a vow to ensure that 50% of leadership roles at the agency are held by women by next year. At present ICM said that 50% of its employees are female, and about half of its 22 departments are headed or co-headed by women.

Related

“Lorrie has been a huge voice in our company for a long time,” Chris Silbermann, ICM Partners managing director, told Variety. “We love her passion as an agent and her big-picture strategy,”

Bartlett is respected for her keen eye for talent. Her prominent clients at present include the red-hot multi-hyphenate Regina King, who has won three Emmys in three years and branched out into directing, in addition to being an Oscar contender for her role in Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Other notables on Bartlett’s roster include Michael Keaton, Ruth Negga, Anna Gunn, Laverne Cox, Linda Cardellini and Busy Philipps.

Bartlett said her milestone appointment for the agency business has come at a moment when the entertainment industry is focused on inclusion and diversity at all levels. The challenge is to build on the momentum born of the #MeToo struggle and the heightened awareness of the stubborn lack of meaningful progress at the leadership level for women and minorities.

“We need to change the narrative on the way people think about the way to go about hiring people,” Bartlett said. “Inclusion is no longer an after-thought for companies. And there’s no room for complacency.”

Bartlett noted that ICM has made a point of recruiting in underserved communities include through the network of HBCU schools. It’s important step simply to educate youths about the array of jobs available in the production arena.

“This job opportunity just doesn’t come naturally to some people,” Bartlett said. “We have to create this pipeline so that there’s not just one female gaffer on a set and not just one female assistant director on a set. We want those numbers to change.”

Bartlett also pointed to the work the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund has begun as a sign of commitment to change from the entertainment industry. About 4,000 women have contacted Time’s Up for legal assistance of some kind in the months since the fund has been up and running. The effort is  administered with the National Women’s Law Center and funded by seven-figure donations from entertainment industry.

“The idea that we’re able to help women give voice to whatever trauma or misconduct or harassment they encountered in their workplace, and give them options and an attorney to help figure out the best solution — that’s been incredible,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett joined ICM in 2008 after a 16-year tenure as an agent at Gersh. She got her start working for another pioneering tenpercenter, Joan Hyler, at WMA in the early 1990s.

“She was incredible in the sense that she just had to go do it” in an extremely male-dominated field, Bartlett said. “Watching her, seeing the way she handled clients — I thought ‘This is a job that would be interesting to me.’ “

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • frances McDormand Oscars Speech

    SAG-AFTRA Accuses Academy of 'Intimidation' of Awards Presenters

    SAG-AFTRA is accusing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of intimidation in trying to limit actors from presenting on awards shows other than the Oscars. The union leveled the accusation on Monday, asserting that AMPAS is using “extraordinary and unwarranted pressure” on actors, adding that it is “outrageous” that SAG-AFTRA members are being [...]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    'Deadpool 2' Secures China Release Date

    The Merc with a Mouth is officially coming to China. Or at least, a Merc with a somewhat washed-out mouth. Fox is releasing a PG-13 reimagining of “Deadpool 2” in the Middle Kingdom on Jan. 25, Variety has confirmed. The Mandarin Chinese title translates to “Deadpool 2: I Love My Home,” and promotional posters tout Ryan [...]

  • Kino Lorber Nabs North American Rights

    Kino Lorber Nabs North American Rights to Louis Garrel's 'A Faithful Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Louis Garrel’s critically acclaimed drama “A Faithful Man,” which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI award. Sold to Kino Lorber by Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance, the movie also played at the New York and San Sebastian film [...]

  • September 17, 2009 Los Angeles, CA

    ICM Partners Names Lorrie Bartlett to Board of Directors

    ICM Partners veteran Lorrie Bartlett has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, marking a first for an African-American woman at a major Hollywood talent agency. Bartlett, a partner and co-head of ICM’s talent department, has emerged as a leader at the agency and in the industry. She was among the early organizers of [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

    Bruce Springsteen Eavesdrops on 'Broadway' Audience at Public Screening

    Fans attending a free screening of “Springsteen on Broadway” at Monmouth University in West Long Branch Sunday night may not have noticed a familiar face in the audience: Bruce Springsteen. According to the Asbury Park Press, Springsteen donned a red baseball cap and slipped in to view the film incognito. Springsteen arrived 10 minutes into [...]

  • A still fromThe Magic Life of

    Sundance Premiere 'The Magic Life of V' Explores Live Action Role-Playing

    “The Magic Life of V,” a new documentary that explores the world of LARPing (live-action role-playing), is debuting at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The film follows a young woman named Veera who uses LARPing as a form of escapism to combat the psychological issues she faces during her everyday life. Growing up dealing with [...]

  • Mark Urman dead

    Mark Urman, Veteran Independent Film Distributor, Dies at 66

    Mark Urman, a veteran independent film distributor who headed Paladin Films for the past decade, died on Saturday after a short illness. He was 66. Urman executive produced “Monster’s Ball” and “Murderball,” and was involved in campaigns for Oscar contenders “Half Nelson,” “Affliction,” and “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead.” He broke into the entertainment [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad