Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in College Admission Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading not guilty in the college admission bribery scandal.
Loughlin and Giannulli face charges for allegedly paying a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. After the scandal broke, Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel.
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading not guilty in the college admission bribery scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli face charges for allegedly paying a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. After the scandal broke, Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel. Actress Felicity Huffman [...]
“Shrill” fans will likely let out a high-pitched sound of delight. The Aidy Bryant comedy will be returning to Hulu in 2020 for a second season, Variety has confirmed. Season two will be expanded from six episodes to eight. The comedy toplined by the “Saturday Night Live” trouper has been warmly received by critics since its [...]
Bolstered by the performance of Universal Music Group, Vivendi posted a 10.7% year-on increase in revenue to €3.4 billion ($3.8 billion) during the first quarter of 2019, the company reported Monday. Vivendi said the company’s first quarter results were boosted by the growth of Universal Music Group whose revenues went up by 18.8% to €1.5 [...]
Luke Mitchell is an actor whose versatility sparks a different impression for each type of viewer. His fellow Aussies may recognize him from playing heartthrobs on the teen series “H20: Just Add Water” and the long-running “Home and Away” soap. Others may have caught him in regular roles on sci-fi or superhero series like “The [...]
Joan Collins has posted a video of the damage wrought by a fire at her London apartment and paid tribute to her husband, Percy, and the emergency services who responded to the incident. Collins was left needing treatment for smoke inhalation after the blaze at her apartment in the upmarket London district of Belgravia. [...]
Spain’s largest broadcaster has greenlit a local version of “Temptation Island.” Mediaset Espana will air the first Spanish remake of the well-traveled format. Banijay Rights distributes the finished show and the format. One of Banijay’s stable of production banners, Cuarzo TV, did the Spanish deal and will make the local version. Cuarzo’s Juan Ramón Gonzalo [...]
You can’t spell “Game of Thrones” without the letters O-M-G. HBO’s beloved series, which returned Sunday night for its eighth and final season (in case you hadn’t heard), has produced some of TV’s most shocking moments this past decade, from the infamous Red Wedding scene to Cersei blowing up the Sept Of Baelor to Jon [...]