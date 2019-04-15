Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in College Admission Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading not guilty in the college admission bribery scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli face charges for allegedly paying a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. After the scandal broke, Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel.

Actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents will plead guilty in the scam, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced last week.

More to come…