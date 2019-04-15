×
Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in College Admission Scandal

Rebecca Rubin

Lori Loughlin
CREDIT: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading not guilty in the college admission bribery scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli face charges for allegedly paying a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. After the scandal broke, Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel.

Actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents will plead guilty in the scam, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced last week.

More to come…

