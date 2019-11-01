×

Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Charge in College Admissions Case

Gene Maddaus

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, entered not guilty pleas on Friday to the three-count indictment against them in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of fraud and money laundering. Federal prosecutors added a third count of federal programs bribery in an indictment returned on Oct. 22.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California on phony athletic credentials. Loughlin and Giannulli were not required to appear in court to answer the latest indictment, and chose to waive their right to appear.

Felicity Huffman was released from federal prison last week after serving 11 days of a 14-day sentence for her part in the scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty to a single-count indictment of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, admitting that she paid $15,000 to admissions consultant Rick Singer to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

Other parents have been sentenced to terms ranging from probation to five months in prison. The parents who participated in the athletic program scam have been sentenced to four or five months behind bars.

A status conference has been set for Jan. 17. If Loughlin and Giannulli continue to fight the charges, a trial is expected sometime in 2020.

