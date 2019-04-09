×
Lori Loughlin and 15 Other Parents Indicted in College Cheating Scandal

By
Gene Maddaus

Actress Lori Loughlin is among 16 parents who were indicted on Tuesday in the massive federal college cheating scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had previously been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The indictment adds a charge of money laundering against all 16 defendants.

The move comes a day after 14 other defendants, including 13 parents and one coach, agreed to plead guilty in the case.

More to come.

