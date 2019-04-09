Lori Loughlin and 15 Other Parents Indicted in College Cheating Scandal

Jim Berger has struck a new deal with ITV America that calls for him to become chairman of High Noon Entertainment, the Denver-based production company that is home to TLC’s “Cake Boss,” HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” and other cable hits. Berger will also serve as a strategic advisor to ITV America, which acquired High Noon in [...]
If there was an artist who owned South by Southwest this year, it was Lizzo. As a longtime cult favorite of the Minneapolis and indie R&B scenes, the singer has spent years training for the mainstream breakthrough she’s poised to enjoy with her major-label debut album, “Cuz I Love You,” due next Friday (April 19) [...]
A Minnesota judge on Monday ordered a recording engineer to pay Prince’s estate almost $4 million for releasing an unauthorized EP of songs by the late musician in 2017. George Ian Boxill, who worked with Prince from 2004 through 2008, released the “Deliverance” EP to streaming services in April 2017 in breach of his contract [...]
Andrew Wilkow one only had the seconds between playing one alt-rock single and the next to tease listeners with his political opinions. Now the former radio DJ has hours to fill with his takes on the issues of the day. Wilkow is one of the longest-serving opinion hosts on SiriusXM, the satellite-radio broadcaster. “We are [...]
Streaming giant Spotify, after years of attempting to woo the songwriting community, is now at the front of an effort to pay it less. It’s a move that has seen the company, the market leader with 87 million worldwide subscribers, hand second-place Apple, with an estimated 43.5 million subs, an opportunity to make up ground. [...]
The Writers Guild of America has aggressively marshaled its forces in the fight to reform the rules of engagement for talent agents who represent its 15,000 members. But as that battle rages, the guild faces some practical decisions on whether it can handle waging war on two fronts as it prepares for what are expected [...]
Huya, a leading player in the business of live-streaming online games play, is to raise $343 million from a secondary offering of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The Chinese firm listed its shares in ADR form in May last year. The company says that the latest share offering — which could expand [...]