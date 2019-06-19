Logic Launches BobbyBoy Records as Joint Venture With Def Jam

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic — aka Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, aka Bobby Hall —has announced a joint venture with Def Jam Recordings for his new label, BobbyBoy Records, which was formerly known as Elysium Records.

The imprint’s initial artist roster is comprised of singer-songwriter John Lindahl, Damian Lemar Hudson (featured on “Black Spiderman,” from Logic’s RIAA platinum 2017 album, “Everybody”); Big Lenbo (featured on two previous Logic albums); and Kajo (featured on “The Adventures of Stoney Bob”).

“Def Jam has been my home for years. And now standing by them side by side as a businessman is incredible,” said Logic, whose most recent album, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” came out in May. “Backing for my label to support the artists I believe in is a dream come true and I am so excited to give my fans something even more in this next chapter of my life! The RattPack just got a whole lot bigger! I pray everyone will support them as you have me over the years! Juggling something of this magnitude is no easy feat, but my artists make it easy.”

“Logic has proven himself to be an incredibly talented, instinctive and prolific artist, writer and producer,” said Paul Rosenberg, Chairman & CEO of Def Jam Recordings, in a statement a bit lighter on exclamation marks than Logic’s. “The success of our partnership is rooted in our collective belief in Bobby’s creative vision and his talented team. We’re proud and excited to provide a home for Logic and BobbyBoy Records.”