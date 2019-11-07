×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lloyd Braun Joins Endeavor to Oversee Representation Businesses

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lloyd Braun Endeavor
CREDIT: Courtesy of Endeavor

Endeavor has recruited industry veteran Lloyd Braun to oversee WME and the rest of the company’s portfolio of representation and management businesses.

As part of the arrangement, Endeavor has invested in Braun’s Whalerock Industries consulting banner. Whalerock will continue to function with Endeavor as operating partner. Whalerock chief operating officer Anne-Marie O’Neill will become CEO of Whalerock as Braun adds Endeavor duties.

Braun will report to Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor. His appointment comes about six weeks after Endeavor tabled its plan for an IPO amid market volatility and lukewarm investor demand. Shapiro and Braun previously worked together under the Disney umbrella during Braun’s years at ABC and Shapiro’s time at ESPN.

“Lloyd is an innovative, creative executive with an innate ability to identify and grow successful businesses for individuals and brands,” said Shapiro. “In this new role, Lloyd will be charged with harnessing our collective resources to elevate our offerings for clients across entertainment, sports and fashion. Lloyd possesses a rare and unique perspective, having held executive positions at the intersection of talent management, content creation and digital production. I was lucky enough to work with Lloyd while he was at ABC, where I witnessed firsthand his significant expertise and passion for the creative community.”

More to come

More Biz

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin's TCG Investment Firm Closes $700 Million Fund

    TCG, a consumer and digital media focused investment firm co-founded by former top News Corp exec Peter Chernin, announced that it closed an inaugural fund with over $700 million of commitments from investors. The company did not identify the investors that contributed to the fund. Chernin, together with former Goldman Sachs and media exec Jesse [...]

  • Lloyd Braun Endeavor

    Lloyd Braun Joins Endeavor to Oversee Representation Businesses

    Endeavor has recruited industry veteran Lloyd Braun to oversee WME and the rest of the company’s portfolio of representation and management businesses. As part of the arrangement, Endeavor has invested in Braun’s Whalerock Industries consulting banner. Whalerock will continue to function with Endeavor as operating partner. Whalerock chief operating officer Anne-Marie O’Neill will become CEO [...]

  • Capitol Theatre Promotes Bruce Wheeler to

    Capitol Theatre Promotes Bruce Wheeler to General Manager

    The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, today announced that Bruce Wheeler has been promoted to general manager, effective immediately. Wheeler, a 30-year veteran of the live-entertainment and music industries, came aboard as the theater’s director of production in October of 2017, and has overseen the venue and its complex production system for more [...]

  • Jean-Michel Jarre

    CISAC’s 2018 Worldwide Music Collections Hit a Record $9.4 Billion

    Worldwide royalty collections for creators of music, audiovisual, visual arts, drama and literature reached a record €9.65 billion in 2018 ($10.74 billion), according to the 2019 Global Collections Report published today by CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers). The organization represents 232 member societies in 120 countries, totaling more than 4 [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    A Look at Netflix's Ever-Increasing Physical Footprint in International Territories

    Netflix is putting boots on the ground in ever greater numbers and setting up offices and production hubs worldwide. With a splashy regional HQ being prepped in Amsterdam and a Paris office about to launch, as well as new outposts that opened this year in Sydney and Berlin and production facilities in countries including Canada [...]

  • Bob Weis during the Asia Society

    Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis Welcomes More China Theme Parks

    Bob Weis, the president of Walt Disney Imagineering and creative executive of the Shanghai Disney Resort, has outlined a cooperative rather than competitive view of newcomers to China’s theme park industry. “A rising tide raises all boats,” Weis told Variety on the sidelines of the Asia Society’s U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles. “The more there [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad