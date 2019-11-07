Lloyd Braun Joins Endeavor to Oversee Representation Businesses

Endeavor has recruited industry veteran Lloyd Braun to oversee WME and the rest of the company’s portfolio of representation and management businesses.

As part of the arrangement, Endeavor has invested in Braun’s Whalerock Industries consulting banner. Whalerock will continue to function with Endeavor as operating partner. Whalerock chief operating officer Anne-Marie O’Neill will become CEO of Whalerock as Braun adds Endeavor duties.

Braun will report to Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor. His appointment comes about six weeks after Endeavor tabled its plan for an IPO amid market volatility and lukewarm investor demand. Shapiro and Braun previously worked together under the Disney umbrella during Braun’s years at ABC and Shapiro’s time at ESPN.

“Lloyd is an innovative, creative executive with an innate ability to identify and grow successful businesses for individuals and brands,” said Shapiro. “In this new role, Lloyd will be charged with harnessing our collective resources to elevate our offerings for clients across entertainment, sports and fashion. Lloyd possesses a rare and unique perspective, having held executive positions at the intersection of talent management, content creation and digital production. I was lucky enough to work with Lloyd while he was at ABC, where I witnessed firsthand his significant expertise and passion for the creative community.”

