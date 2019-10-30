Anthem Acquires Catalog With Ricky Reed-Penned Hits by Lizzo, Halsey, Meghan Trainor

Anthem Entertainment announced that they have acquired a catalog of songs from Boardwalk Music Group, which were co-written by songwriter Eric Frederic (Ricky Reed). The catalog includes hits by artists such as Halsey, Leon Bridges, Lizzo, and more.

The acquired catalog includes the smash single “Truth Hurts” from Lizzo, which was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks this year, and her second top 40 hit “Good as Hell.” The catalog also includes hits such as Halsey’s “Bad at Love”, 2019 Grammy Award-Winning single “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” by Leon Bridges, Pitbull’s “Fireball”, Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty” and “Wiggle” and multiple singles from Meghan Trainor’s multi-platinum album Thank You.

“This is an amazing catalog of contemporary hit songs that is diversified and crosses multiple genres. I am particularly pleased that it contains tracks from powerhouse female artists such as Lizzo, Meghan Trainor and Halsey. I have enjoyed getting to know and work with the talented Evan Bogart during this transaction.” said Helen Murphy, Anthem Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I am extremely excited that Boardwalk Music Group’s participation in this incredible catalog of songs written by the genius that is Ricky Reed has found such an extraordinary home with Helen Murphy and her fabulous team at Anthem,” commented Evan Bogart. “It feels great to know that these copyrights will continue to thrive for many years to come under their passion and guidance.”

Boardwalk Music Group is an LA-based music publishing and artist development company founded by songwriter and creative executive, Evan “Kidd” Bogart. Boardwalk was previously a record label founded in the early 1980’s by Bogart’s father, Neil Bogart, of Casablanca Records fame. Boardwalk Music Group was represented by John Frankenheimer and Amy Ortner of Loeb & Loeb, LLP and Jeff Franklin of ATI.