×

Anthem Acquires Catalog With Ricky Reed-Penned Hits by Lizzo, Halsey, Meghan Trainor

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
LizzoAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 3, Texas, USA - 13 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Anthem Entertainment announced that they have acquired a catalog of songs from Boardwalk Music Group, which were co-written by songwriter Eric Frederic (Ricky Reed). The catalog includes hits by artists such as Halsey, Leon Bridges, Lizzo, and more.

The acquired catalog includes the smash single “Truth Hurts” from Lizzo, which was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks this year, and her second top 40 hit “Good as Hell.” The catalog also includes hits such as Halsey’s “Bad at Love”, 2019 Grammy Award-Winning single “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” by Leon Bridges, Pitbull’s “Fireball”, Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty” and “Wiggle” and multiple singles from Meghan Trainor’s multi-platinum album Thank You.

“This is an amazing catalog of contemporary hit songs that is diversified and crosses multiple genres. I am particularly pleased that it contains tracks from powerhouse female artists such as Lizzo, Meghan Trainor and Halsey. I have enjoyed getting to know and work with the talented Evan Bogart during this transaction.” said Helen Murphy, Anthem Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I am extremely excited that Boardwalk Music Group’s participation in this incredible catalog of songs written by the genius that is Ricky Reed has found such an extraordinary home with Helen Murphy and her fabulous team at Anthem,” commented Evan Bogart. “It feels great to know that these copyrights will continue to thrive for many years to come under their passion and guidance.”

Boardwalk Music Group is an LA-based music publishing and artist development company founded by songwriter and creative executive, Evan “Kidd” Bogart. Boardwalk was previously a record label founded in the early 1980’s by Bogart’s father, Neil Bogart, of Casablanca Records fame. Boardwalk Music Group was represented by John Frankenheimer and Amy Ortner of Loeb & Loeb, LLP and Jeff Franklin of ATI.

More Music

  • LizzoAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend

    Anthem Acquires Catalog With Ricky Reed-Penned Hits by Lizzo, Halsey, Meghan Trainor

    Anthem Entertainment announced that they have acquired a catalog of songs from Boardwalk Music Group, which were co-written by songwriter Eric Frederic (Ricky Reed). The catalog includes hits by artists such as Halsey, Leon Bridges, Lizzo, and more. The acquired catalog includes the smash single “Truth Hurts” from Lizzo, which was No. 1 on the [...]

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Taylor Swift Named American Music Awards' Artist of the Decade

    There aren’t many music honors that Taylor Swift hasn’t yet received, and another one is on the way: She’ll receive the “Artist of the Decade” award at next month’s 2019 American Music Awards, show producers Dick Clark Productions announced on Wednesday. She is already up for five nominations at the awards ceremony and will also [...]

  • Sony Recorded Music Revenues up 10.5%

    Sony Recorded Music Revenues up 10.5% for Quarter, Streaming Soars 21%

    Sony Music saw another robust quarter, as its global streaming revenues climbed to $622 million — 21.4% over the same period last year — and its total recorded music revenues jumped 10.5% to $1.04 billion, according to a report for the quarter released early Wednesday, according to Music Business Worldwide. The report, part of Sony’s [...]

  • Spotify Kids

    Spotify Kids: Music Streamer Wants to Lure Family-Plan Subscribers With Purpose-Built App

    Spotify is trying to sell more multi-account family-plan subscriptions — by setting up a special “playground of sound” just for kids. The new Spotify Kids app brings together a hand-picked selection of age-appropriate music, singalongs, soundtracks, and stories for kids as young as 3 years old. The app is available in a beta test period [...]

  • Jon Burlingame and Hildur GudnadottirVariety's Music

    Variety's Music for Screens Summit Draws Filmmakers, Rockers, Scorers, Supervisors

    Among the many speakers and panelists at Variety’s 2019 Music for Screens Summit, the composer for “Joker” spoke about how her score inspired Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, Robbie Robertson talked up Martin Scorsese, Cameron Crowe talked stage musicals, branding experts spoke about how synchs and Shazam increasingly work in sync, and music supervisors fought for their [...]

  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Robin Urdang.

    A Milestone Year for Music Supervisors, but Perception Problems Remain

    For music supervisors, 2019 was arguably the field’s best year yet. Finally accepted to the Television Academy as members four years ago, they received further validation in 2017 in the form of their own Emmy category. A decade after the Guild of Music Supervisors [GMS] was established, it seems now, at long last, the music [...]

  • peppa pig festival of fun

    Music and Film Execs Look to Strike a Chord With Kids

    Chasing the ever-lucrative, ever-changing market for children’s entertainment has always been a struggle, and nowhere are the challenges more acute than in music. Variety’s Music for Screens summit will bring together execs from Disney Channel, DreamWorks Animation and eOne, along with songwriters Antonina Armato and Kay Hanley, for a panel moderated by BMI’s VP of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad