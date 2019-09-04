LiveXLive Names Rahman Dukes Head of Urban Programming

LiveXLive Media has named Rahman Dukes head of urban programming, the company announced today. In this role he will create, develop and produce urban programming across LiveXLive’s video and audio platforms. LiveXLive is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment.

Dukes, who played a key role in LiveXLive’s inaugural LiveZone at its Rolling Loud debut in December 2018, will lead the activation of the on-site music news program. He will also serve as a liaison for LiveXLive’s Brand Ambassador Nas and oversee the relationship between LiveXLive and Mass Appeal, which is home to Nas’ record label.

“Rahman is a true pioneer of digital media,” said LiveXLive President Dermot McCormack. “He will solidify and expand our connection to the hip-hop genre and culture as we continue to push the envelope with initiatives from the continuing evolution of LiveZone to our partnership with Mass Appeal.”

Dukes began his career as an intern at MTV and over his 14 years with the network ultimately become the managing editor of MTV.com and MTVNews.com. In addition to overseeing the news operations, Dukes developed and produced original content for MTV brands, including MTV Jams, YO! MTV Raps, and MTV Unplugged. He also developed MTV’s first digital rap series, RapFix, and one of its first streaming properties, RapFix Live.

Following MTV, Dukes was named Senior Vice President/Head of Content for Sean Combs’ digital cable television network Revolt. There, he launched the network’s social justice initiative and its 2016 Presidential election campaign, and oversaw digital, social media, broadcast and live production, and created and produced original content.

In 2018, Dukes founded CM Media, a content curation, digital media, and social media strategy company.

“I am thrilled to join the team at LiveXLive,” said Dukes. “It’s a new day, and I look forward to changing the media landscape as we embark on a historic journey to shift culture.”