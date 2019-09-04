×

LiveXLive Names Rahman Dukes Head of Urban Programming

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

LiveXLive Media has named Rahman Dukes head of urban programming, the company announced today. In this role he will create, develop and produce urban programming across LiveXLive’s video and audio platforms. LiveXLive is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment.

Dukes, who played a key role in LiveXLive’s inaugural LiveZone at its Rolling Loud debut in December 2018, will lead the activation of the on-site music news program.  He will also serve as a liaison for LiveXLive’s Brand Ambassador Nas and oversee the relationship between LiveXLive and Mass Appeal, which is home to Nas’ record label.

“Rahman is a true pioneer of digital media,” said LiveXLive President Dermot McCormack.  “He will solidify and expand our connection to the hip-hop genre and culture as we continue to push the envelope with initiatives from the continuing evolution of LiveZone to our partnership with Mass Appeal.”

Dukes began his career as an intern at MTV and over his 14 years with the network ultimately become the managing editor of MTV.com and MTVNews.com.  In addition to overseeing the news operations, Dukes developed and produced original content for MTV brands, including MTV Jams, YO! MTV Raps, and MTV Unplugged. He also developed MTV’s first digital rap series, RapFix, and one of its first streaming properties, RapFix Live.

Following MTV, Dukes was named Senior Vice President/Head of Content for Sean Combs’ digital cable television network Revolt. There, he launched the network’s social justice initiative and its 2016 Presidential election campaign, and oversaw digital, social media, broadcast and live production, and created and produced original content.

In 2018, Dukes founded CM Media, a content curation, digital media, and social media strategy company.

“I am thrilled to join the team at LiveXLive,” said Dukes.  “It’s a new day, and I look forward to changing the media landscape as we embark on a historic journey to shift culture.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • LiveXLive Names Rahman Dukes Head of

    LiveXLive Names Rahman Dukes Head of Urban Programming

    LiveXLive Media has named Rahman Dukes head of urban programming, the company announced today. In this role he will create, develop and produce urban programming across LiveXLive’s video and audio platforms. LiveXLive is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. Dukes, who played a key role in LiveXLive’s inaugural LiveZone at its Rolling [...]

  • YouTube logo

    Google's YouTube to Pay $170 Million to Settle FTC Charge It Collected Kids' Data Illegally

    Google and YouTube will pay $170 million to settle allegations by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General that YouTube illegally collected personal information from children, the FTC announced. The fine is a record in a case related to alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), according to the [...]

  • roku soundbar

    Roku Introduces $180 Smart Soundbar, Subwoofer

    A year after its first foray into the home audio market, Roku is back with 2 new products that promise to marry TV streaming with smart sound: A $180 soundbar that doubles as a Roku video streaming device, and a $180 Roku subwoofer to add some bass to either the soundbar or the company’s bookshelf [...]

  • CRIMINAL_UK

    Netflix Drops ‘Criminal’ Full Franchise Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just over two weeks before its Sept. 20 global launch, Netflix has dropped its first full franchise trailer of “Criminal,” a  12-episode, four-part police interrogation anthology which reworks the  procedural format taking it to a new European level, while focusing on what episodic drama  is  often held to disdain: Character and actors’ performance. Netflix has [...]

  • ‘Ad Astra’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Ad Astra’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Ad Astra.” Ads placed for the sci-fi film had an estimated media value of $4.71 million through Sunday for 788 national ad airings on [...]

  • Google Reportedly Faces Massive Antitrust Investigation

    Google Said to Face Antitrust Probe From Numerous State Attorneys

    A coalition of State Attorneys General is getting ready to announce a massive antitrust investigation into Google’s business practices, according to a Washington Post report. The probe is being joined by more than half of the country’s State Attorneys, and may get announced as early as next Monday. It’s still unclear which States are joining [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad