Live Nation Promotes Kelly Kapp to Dual VP Roles

Live Nation Entertainment has promoted senior concert promoter Kelly Kapp to VP of Touring and Executive VP of HOBE Talent. According to the announcement, she will be the first executive to have a dual role across Live Nation US Concerts and its Clubs and Theaters division, reporting to both Bob Roux and Ron Bension, respectively.

Kapp has been with Live Nation for 17 years, starting first as a Project Manager for North American Concerts, working on tours such as Ozzfest, Van Halen, Projkect Revolution, Family Values and Destiny Child’s farewell tour. When Live Nation acquired House of Blues in 2006, Kapp became its first tour buyer.

In her new hybrid role, Kapp will continue to cultivate her relationships with artists beginning at the club and theater level and continue to work with them throughout their careers, regardless of the venue size in which they perform.

“Kelly has been a key contributor and leader in the Live Nation touring division for many years, and we are thrilled with what we know she will accomplish with her new role,” Roux, president of US Concerts.

Since 2009, Kapp has booked over 4,850 shows – 800 by the end of 2019 alone, grossing over $130 million from 4.5 million tickets sold. Kapp is a second-generation concert promoter, whose passion and love for music stemmed from her late father, Bruce, who was a Senior Vice President of Touring for Live Nation before he passed away in 2008.