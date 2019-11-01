×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue up 6% for the Year

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CORAL VON ZUMWALT

Live Nation posted a robust earnings report today, with $8.7 billion in revenue for the first three quarters of 2019, a 6% increase from the same period last year. The company also delivered its highest operating income and adjusted operating income quarter to date, from July 1-Sept. 30, with $260 million and $427.1 million, respectively.

Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, reported its strongest year ever in 2018, with $10.8 billion in revenue, and seems on track to beat that number this year. The company also sold over 92 million concert tickets for the year to date, bringing its operating income to $408 million and adjusted operating income to $862 million. However, concert revenue is down 4% from the same period last year, to $3.2 billion.

“Our international business has been particularly robust this year, delivering much of our fan growth with a strong year for stadiums and theaters, while in the United States our arena and theater activity was also up,” president/CEO Michael Rapino (pictured above) said. “As we have grown our show volume and the breadth of artists with which we work, we have also been more effective in pricing tickets closer to market value, particularly with our platinum pricing tool. So far this year we have had over 3,000 arena and amphitheater shows use platinum tickets, with a 54% increase in the number of platinum tickets sold per show.”

Live Nation’s Ticketmaster division grew its operating income by 30% and brought in $388.5 million in revenue in the third quarter, while its sponsorship team’s revenue was up 17%.

“As we approach the end of 2019, we are confident that our strong performance will deliver another record year with growth in revenue, operating income and AOI,” Rapino said. “With an early look to next year, our 2020 pipeline is up substantially, with over 1,500 stadium, arena and amphitheater shows booked already, up double-digits from this same point last year.”

More Biz

  • Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue

    Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue up 6% for the Year

    Live Nation posted a robust earnings report today, with $8.7 billion in revenue for the first three quarters of 2019, a 6% increase from the same period last year. The company also delivered its highest operating income and adjusted operating income quarter to date, from July 1-Sept. 30, with $260 million and $427.1 million, respectively. [...]

  • Studios Shutter Pirate Site That Got

    Studios Shutter Pirate Site That Got More Traffic Than Hulu

    A coalition of major studios has obtained a settlement that shuts down Openload, a file-sharing site that got more traffic than Hulu or HBO Go. Operating through the website openload.co, the site collected advertising revenue and paid users who uploaded videos based on the number of downloads. The site operated through 1,000 servers in Romania, [...]

  • Lady Gaga Variety Cover Story

    Variety Wins Seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards

    Variety won seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards in New York on Wednesday night. The competition, between 1,000 finalists in 33 categories, recognized publications for print and digital design, as well as journalistic integrity in breaking news coverage, critical analysis and investigative reporting. Variety‘s website earned an Eddie & Ozzie award for general excellence. Executive editor [...]

  • Sam Taylor

    Publishing and A&R Executive Sam Taylor Out at Kobalt

    Sam Taylor is no longer with Kobalt Music, Variety has learned. His unexpected exit comes just four months after his promotion to executive vice president, creative; the reason for his departure was unclear at the time of this article’s publication. A rep for Kobalt declined comment, although a source close to the situation confirmed his departure, [...]

  • Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

    Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

    Downtown Music Holdings today named Molly Neuman president of Songtrust, the company’s technology solution for global music royalty collection and publishing administration. In her new role, effective immediately, Neuman will lead all day-to-day operations for Songtrust, including client relations, product, and engineering, as well as society and services relations. The move was announced today by [...]

  • Callan McAuliffe as Alden - The

    AMC Networks Turns to 'Hyper-Focused' Streaming Strategy as Linear Growth Prospects Dim

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan outlined a shift in focus to growing the company’s niche subscription streaming services during a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday. AMC Networks’ third-quarter earnings release underscored the economic headwinds facing the owner of AMC, BBC America and other cable channels. Sapan told analysts that the company is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad