×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Cannes Lions Preview with MediaLink’s Michael Kassan

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Kassan Strictly Business Podcast
CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kassan

If ever there was a time for the media, marketing, technology and finance industries to come together to sort through their differences, it would be now. Luckily the Cannes Lions festival is getting underway next week in the South of France.

“I think we ‘re at a point in time in those content industries where the greatest amount of chaos I’ve ever seen in my career is happening now,” said Michael Kassan, CEO/chairman/founder of consulting firm MediaLink, on the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business.” “It’s just a cluster of everyone trying to figure out who’s on first and what the priorities are.”

Listen to the podcast:

Kassan knows that all too well; MediaLink has been a partner in operating Cannes Lions for the past 15 years. He sold MediaLink three years ago to Ascential, which also owns the festival.

In that time he has seen what began as a haven strictly for creatives has branched out to include media, marketers, their clients and digital-media firms in successive waves in recent years.

“You have a week where the entire convergence of all those industries come together and the senior players are there,” he said. “There’s inefficiency in that. You can see everybody in a couple of days in a couple of blocks. When you get all these people together, you can make stuff happen.”

Kassan also addresses how he sees prominent industry trends, from the rise of direct-to-consumer content to the prospect of government regulation in social media.

Strictly Business” is Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Listen to the podcast below for the full interview, or check out previous “Strictly Business”  episodes featuring HBO chairman/CEO Richard Plepler, Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and TV star Tyra Banks. A new episode debuts each Tuesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Biz

  • Michael Kassan Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: Cannes Lions Preview with MediaLink's Michael Kassan

    If ever there was a time for the media, marketing, technology and finance industries to come together to sort through their differences, it would be now. Luckily the Cannes Lions festival is getting underway next week in the South of France. “I think we ‘re at a point in time in those content industries where [...]

  • CAA AIME FELD AND BEN DEY

    CAA Promotes Ben Dey, Jaime Feld to Run TV Talent Department

    CAA has elevated Jaime Feld and Ben Dey to co-heads of the agency’s television talent department. The news comes after it was announced earlier on Wednesday that longtime CAA TV talent head Michael Katcher would exit the agency to lead casting at FX Entertainment. “Jaime and Ben are exceptional people and tremendous representatives, who both [...]

  • Soundcloud November 30th 2017 in Berlin.Photo:

    SoundCloud Promotes Michael Weissman to President

    SoundCloud announced today the promotion of Michael Weissman to president. He had previously served at chief operating officer. Weissman will continue to drive SoundCloud’s business growth and strategy, overseeing the company’s subscription and advertising businesses, as well as its marketing and content licensing, according to the announcement. He will also continue to manage SoundCloud’s legal, [...]

  • Jeff Franklin Fuller House

    Warner Bros. Details Probe of 'Fuller House' Creator Jeff Franklin

    A Warner Bros. executive has detailed the harassment allegations against “Fuller House” creator Jeff Franklin, who was dropped from the show last year. Franklin filed a lawsuit in April against writer Bryan Behar, who became the showrunner upon Franklin’s departure. Franklin accused Behar of spearheading a campaign to oust him by fabricating allegations and distorting [...]

  • Men in Black Reboot then and

    Deja Vu: With 'Men in Black' and 'Shaft,' Studios Bank on Reboots and Revivals

    Everything old is new again … at least in Hollywood.  Take “Men in Black: International.” Sony is banking on the star power of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to breathe new life into the sci-fi series first made popular by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the mid-’90s. It’s not the only film hitting [...]

  • Sports Betting

    Media's Big Bet: Sports Wagers Will (Hopefully) Keep Viewers Watching TV

    Doug Kezirian is surrounded by numbers on his new ESPN program. They aren’t sports scores. If you want home runs, touchdowns or three-pointers, you’ll have to go somewhere else. Each weekday afternoon, Kezirian talks to people like Preston Johnson, a Las Vegas sports handicapper with a master’s in sports psychology and a beard so big [...]

  • Songs for Screens: Inside Darren Criss’

    Songs for Screens: Inside Darren Criss’ Nacho Fries Anthem for Taco Bell

    Darren Criss has had one of the most successful acting pivots in recent memory, having successfully shed his “Glee” blazer for an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning turn as serial killer Andrew Cunanan for FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” For his latest role, Criss makes his commercial debut in Taco Bell’s “Chasing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad