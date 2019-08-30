×

Lionsgate Shares Tumble on Report Comcast May Drop Starz

By and
Outlander Episode 410 Starz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Starz/Aimee Spinks

Shares of Lionsgate fell in Friday trading after a report said Comcast had informed the company it planned to drop its premium-cable Starz network, home to series such as “Power, a move that would deprive the outlet of millions of subscribers.

A Comcast representative could not be reached for comment and Lionsgate declined to make executives available for comment.

One person familiar with the matter said the companies are in renewal discussions and have four months to go before their current pact ends. Talks are continuing, this person said.

The Information previously reported on the possibility that Comcast could drop Starz.

More to come….

