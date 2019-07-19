‘Lion King’ VFX Supervisor Rob Legato to Keynote at the 2019 View Conference

Rob Legato, visual effects supervisor of “The Lion King,” “The Addams Family” co-director Conrad Vernon and Baobab Studios’ co-founder and chief creative officer Eric Darnell, director of the VR studio’s Emmy- and Annie-winning VR short “Crow: The Legend,” are rounding out the keynote speakers at this fall’s 20th edition of the View Conference in Turin, Italy.

They join previously announced keynote speakers Brad Bird, director of last year’s “Incredibles 2”; Peter Ramsey, co-director of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” director Dean DeBlois; composer Michael Giacchino; Pixar filmmaker Ralph Eggleston; Industrial Light & Magic’s Rob Bredow; PUBG CEO CH Kim; Baobab Studios CEO Maureen Fan; tech pioneer and consultant Tom Wujec; and renowned scientist Daniel Zajfman.

In addition to their keynote addresses, Bird and Ramsey will offer master classes and Giacchino will perform a concert of his work during the weeklong event.

Other newly announced speakers are Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Guy Williams (“Gemini Man”), Industrial Light & Magic VFX supervisor Daniele Bigi (“Aladdin”), “Captain Marvel” VFX supervisor Trent Claus, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” animation supervisor Hal Hickel, “Mila” director Cinzia Angelini, Felix & Paul Studios’s CTO Sebastian Sylwan, RVX co-founder Dadi Einarsson, screenwriter David Misch and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” costume designer Donna Zakowska.

The full slate of speakers and workshop leaders includes an array of talent from live-action and animated films, television shows and games. They include Sergio Pablos, director of Netflix’s upcoming animated film “Klaus”; Image Engine visual effects supervisor Thomas Schelesny and animation supervisor Jason Snyman, who created the dragons for the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones”; Spencer Cook, senior animation supervisor for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”; Siobhan Reddy, co-founder and studio director of U.K.-based video game developer Media Molecule; video game artist Todd Sue; Midwinter Entertainment CEO Josh Holmes; Janelle Croshaw Ralla, a VFX supervisor on the international blockbuster “Captain Marvel”; Eloi Champagne, technical director at Montreal’s NFB Animation Studio; Nikola Damjanov, lead game artist at Nordeus; Escape Studios Director Ian Palmer; and Wieke Schrakamp, research manager health & behavior at Amsterdam’s playful learning studio IJsfontein.

“We’re so excited that directors Brad Bird, Peter Ramsey, Conrad Vernon, Dean DeBlois, Eric Darnell and Sergio Pablos will be at VIEW 2019 for our 20th anniversary celebration,” said conference director Dr. Maria Elena Gutierrez. “It’s a further honor that Brad and Peter will give our attendees a chance to learn from them in master classes. And they are just a few of the amazing speakers on our program this year.”

Since it began 20 years ago, View, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes.

The View Conference will be held at Officine Grandi Riparazioni the week of Oct. 21-25. Registration is now open and the full program is available on its website.