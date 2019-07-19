×

‘Lion King’ VFX Supervisor Rob Legato to Keynote at the 2019 View Conference

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lion King
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Rob Legato, visual effects supervisor of “The Lion King,” “The Addams Family” co-director Conrad Vernon and Baobab Studios’ co-founder and chief creative officer Eric Darnell, director of the VR studio’s Emmy- and Annie-winning VR short “Crow: The Legend,” are rounding out the keynote speakers at this fall’s 20th edition of the View Conference in Turin, Italy.

They join previously announced keynote speakers Brad Bird, director of last year’s “Incredibles 2”; Peter Ramsey, co-director of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” director Dean DeBlois; composer Michael Giacchino; Pixar filmmaker Ralph Eggleston; Industrial Light & Magic’s Rob Bredow; PUBG CEO CH Kim; Baobab Studios CEO Maureen Fan; tech pioneer and consultant Tom Wujec; and renowned scientist Daniel Zajfman.

In addition to their keynote addresses, Bird and Ramsey will offer master classes and Giacchino will perform a concert of his work during the weeklong event.

Related

Other newly announced speakers are Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Guy Williams (“Gemini Man”), Industrial Light & Magic VFX supervisor Daniele Bigi (“Aladdin”), “Captain Marvel” VFX supervisor Trent Claus, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” animation supervisor Hal Hickel, “Mila” director Cinzia Angelini, Felix & Paul Studios’s CTO Sebastian Sylwan, RVX co-founder Dadi Einarsson, screenwriter David Misch and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” costume designer Donna Zakowska.

The full slate of speakers and workshop leaders includes an array of talent from live-action and animated films, television shows and games. They include Sergio Pablos, director of Netflix’s upcoming animated film “Klaus”; Image Engine visual effects supervisor Thomas Schelesny and animation supervisor Jason Snyman, who created the dragons for the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones”; Spencer Cook, senior animation supervisor for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”; Siobhan Reddy, co-founder and studio director of U.K.-based video game developer Media Molecule; video game artist Todd Sue; Midwinter Entertainment CEO Josh Holmes; Janelle Croshaw Ralla, a VFX supervisor on the international blockbuster “Captain Marvel”; Eloi Champagne, technical director at Montreal’s NFB Animation Studio; Nikola Damjanov, lead game artist at Nordeus; Escape Studios Director Ian Palmer; and Wieke Schrakamp, research manager health & behavior at Amsterdam’s playful learning studio IJsfontein.

“We’re so excited that directors Brad Bird, Peter Ramsey, Conrad Vernon, Dean DeBlois, Eric Darnell and Sergio Pablos will be at VIEW 2019 for our 20th anniversary celebration,” said conference director Dr. Maria Elena Gutierrez. “It’s a further honor that Brad and Peter will give our attendees a chance to learn from them in master classes. And they are just a few of the amazing speakers on our program this year.”

Since it began 20 years ago, View, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes.

The View Conference will be held at Officine Grandi Riparazioni the week of Oct. 21-25. Registration is now open and the full program is available on its website.

More Film

  • The Lion King

    'Lion King' VFX Supervisor Rob Legato to Keynote at the 2019 View Conference

    Rob Legato, visual effects supervisor of “The Lion King,” “The Addams Family” co-director Conrad Vernon and Baobab Studios’ co-founder and chief creative officer Eric Darnell, director of the VR studio’s Emmy- and Annie-winning VR short “Crow: The Legend,” are rounding out the keynote speakers at this fall’s 20th edition of the View Conference in Turin, [...]

  • A woman prays at a makeshift

    Japan Expresses Its Grief Over Deadly Kyoto Animation Arson Attack

    Fellow animators and others in the Japanese entertainment industry have expressed their sorrow and solidarity with Kyoto Animation, the well-respected anime studio that suffered a horrific arson attack and the deaths of dozens of staffers. “We are all fellows in the same boat. If we continue to create without being afraid, we will find solace [...]

  • For Lineup Story

    Billie Piper's Directorial Debut, 'Rare Beasts,' to Bow in Venice Critics' Week

    “Rare Beasts,” the directorial debut of British stage and screen actress Billie Piper (“Doctor Who,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Collateral”) is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, which has unveiled its lineup of nine first works, four of them from female filmmakers. Produced by Vaughan Sivell of Western Edge Pictures in association with [...]

  • 'Mientras dure la guerra' -Rodaje Modmedia-

    Alejandro Amenabar, Ricardo Darin, Paco Cabezas Bound for San Sebastian

    MADRID  –  Alejandro Amenábar, Ricardo Darín and Paco Cabezas, director of episodes from “Peaky Blinders” and “American Gods,” look set to join Penelope Cruz, already confirmed as a Donostia Award winner, at this year’s 67th San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival. The biggest movie event in the Spanish-speaking world, this year’s San Sebastian runs Sept.20-28. Amenábar’s [...]

  • Pinewood Studios James Bond

    Netflix's Shepperton Studios Deal Is Stretching the U.K.'s Production Limits

    Netflix’s huge new hub at Shepperton Studios outside London is a further fillip for Britain’s booming production sector. Amid jitters over Brexit and its effects on the economy, the streaming giant’s commitment is a vote of confidence in the U.K. entertainment industry and a continuing source of local jobs. But the decision by Netflix to [...]

  • Bottom of the 9th

    Film Review: ‘Bottom of the 9th’

    Nearly two decades after scoring an audience award at Sundance for “Two Family House,” a smartly understated yet deeply affecting indie about a Staten Island factory worker who deeply regrets stifling his showbiz ambitions, director Raymond De Felitta steps back up to the plate with “Bottom of the 9th,” another dramatically solid and emotionally satisfying [...]

  • Endemol Shine Builds ‘The Bridge’ in

    Endemol Shine Builds ‘The Bridge’ in Africa (EXCLUSIVE)

    DURBAN–Endemol Shine Group has sold the rights to adapt its critically acclaimed and highly popular Nordic Noir detective series “The Bridge” to Cape Town-based production company Both Worlds Pictures, Variety has learned exclusively. The series will feature an all-African cast and will be set around the Beit Bridge border crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Originally known [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad