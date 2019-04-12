Former CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves forfeited $34.5 million in CBS stock awards last year as part of the settlement agreement that saw him ousted from the company he steered for more than 20 years amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

Moonves earned a total of $47 million from CBS in 2018, according to CBS’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. But he was forced to give up $34.5 million of the $42 million worth of stock awards granted as part of his compensation package.

Moonves actually took home a total of about $4.6 million last year, including $2.9 million in salary. He received no bonus but earned about $1 million in what is described in the filing as “Other Compensation,” plus a little over $644,000 in pension earnings.

The longtime CBS leader was forced to resign after revelations of past sexual misconduct allegations were detailed in two exposes were published in July and September by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker.

In both 2017 and 2016, Moonves took in more than $69 million in salary, bonus and stock awards and options.

Joseph Ianniello, who took over from Moonves as president and acting CEO in September, received $27.4 million in compensation last year, including a $12.5 million bonus and nearly $12 million in stock awards and options.