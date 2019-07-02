Leonardo DiCaprio Backs New Environmental Initiative

Earth Alliance, an organization to combat climate change and biodiversity loss, launched Tuesday with founding co-chairs actor Leonardo DiCaprio, businesswoman and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs and investor and philanthropist Brian Sheth.

The Earth Alliance pools the resources of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (founded by DiCaprio), Emerson Collective (founded by Powell Jobs) and Global Wildlife Conservation (chaired by Sheth). According to a press release, an independent management team of scientists and conservationists will lead the Alliance in its efforts to protect ecosystems and wildlife, ensure climate justice, support renewable energy and secure indigenous rights.

“I am incredibly proud of the impact my foundation has had over the last 20 years by supporting nearly 200 projects from 132 different organizations across climate science, marine and land conservation, critical species preservation and indigenous rights,” said DiCaprio. “Today marks the next step in the evolution of LDF as it fully merges under the new Earth Alliance management and grant-making framework. Laurene and Brian are incredible civic leaders who share my passion and understanding of the urgency and scale of the challenges we face. I am proud to partner with them to form this new larger, nimble platform that shares resources and expertise while identifying the best programs to drive real change around the planet.”

Earth Alliance will provide grants and educational opportunities, engage indigenous and local communities and work with grassroots organizations and individuals in the places most affected by biodiversity loss and climate change. Additionally, the Alliance will fund campaigns, documentary films, third- party independent environmental reporting and public speaking opportunities.

“All we know and love is threatened by the climate crisis, and each of us must ask ourselves and one another what more we can do to protect the planet we share,” said Powell Jobs. “Earth Alliance is part of our answer. I am proud to join with Leo and Brian to make a habitable earth possible for future generations. Leo is one of the most uniquely gifted communicators of our time, and with Earth Alliance, we will harness those gifts to inspire people, regardless of age, race, or geography, to stand up as leaders for our natural world and safeguard our imperiled planet.”

The Sheth Sangreal Foundation, founded by Sheth, will cover operational and administrative costs for the Alliance.

“Our planet is at a critical turning point, and we have an opportunity to transition our society to a sustainable one in harmony with—and in support of—all life on Earth,” said Sheth. “I am honored to team up with Laurene and Leo in this ambitious new partnership to save our incredible natural world by conserving wildlife and wild places, and supporting the many individuals, organizations, and indigenous groups that serve as guardians protecting life around the world.”