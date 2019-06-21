Latin Hitmaker Tainy and Ex-Roc Nation Exec Launch NEON16 With Interscope (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-winning reggaeton hitmaker Tainy — who’s coproduced two of the biggest songs of the past two years, J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” and Cardi B’s “I Like It” — and former Roc Nation Records executive VP Lex Borrero have teamed up to launch a new company called NEON16.

Described as a “multifaceted talent incubator,” NEON16’s label side has partnered with Interscope; it also has added songwriter Cris Chil (Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Sean Paul) and Universal artist Alvarito Diaz to its management roster.

The company has opened offices and a recording studio in Miami and has brought on Ivan Rodriguez as Creative Director, Pablo Batista as A&R and Carlos Pineda as president of its Canadian office. (Pictured above: Rodriguez, Tainy, Borrero, Batista)

“To create NEON16 is a dream come true,” Tainy said. “I know Lex feels the same way. It gives our team a chance to continue to build and also shift the current state of our music.”

Borrero said, “Our motto is ‘Fear nothing, impact everything.’ We want to work with talent who are willing to take creative risks in order to make a lasting impact. Tainy is the definition of our motto, he has been pushing the sounds of Latin music since the beginning of his legendary career.”

Puerto Rico-born Marco Masís Fernández — a.k.a. Tainy, pronounced “tiny” — is one of the major reggaeton producers of the last decade, working with Wisin & Yandel — notably on the hits “Pam Pam” and “Abusadora” — as well as Balvin’s latest smash album “Vibras” and Cardi’s “I Like It.”

Over the course of his 15-plus-year career, Borerro has worked as a manager, publisher and A&R, most recently as executive VP of Roc Nation and Roc Nation Latin.