×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Latin Hitmaker Tainy and Ex-Roc Nation Exec Launch NEON16 With Interscope (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grammy-winning reggaeton hitmaker Tainy — who’s coproduced two of the biggest songs of the past two years, J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” and Cardi B’s “I Like It” — and former Roc Nation Records executive VP Lex Borrero have teamed up to launch a new company called NEON16.

Described as a “multifaceted talent incubator,” NEON16’s label side has partnered with Interscope; it also has added songwriter Cris Chil (Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Sean Paul) and Universal artist Alvarito Diaz to its management roster.

The company has opened offices and a recording studio in Miami and has brought on Ivan Rodriguez as Creative Director, Pablo Batista as A&R and Carlos Pineda as president of its Canadian office. (Pictured above: Rodriguez, Tainy, Borrero, Batista)

“To create NEON16 is a dream come true,” Tainy said. “I know Lex feels the same way. It gives our team a chance to continue to build and also shift the current state of our music.”

Borrero said, “Our motto is ‘Fear nothing, impact everything.’ We want to work with talent who are willing to take creative risks in order to make a lasting impact. Tainy is the definition of our motto, he has been pushing the sounds of Latin music since the beginning of his legendary career.”

Puerto Rico-born Marco Masís Fernández — a.k.a. Tainy, pronounced “tiny” — is one of the major reggaeton producers of the last decade, working with Wisin & Yandel — notably on the hits “Pam Pam” and “Abusadora” — as well as Balvin’s latest smash album “Vibras” and Cardi’s “I Like It.”

Over the course of his 15-plus-year career, Borerro has worked as a manager, publisher and A&R, most recently as executive VP of Roc Nation and Roc Nation Latin.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Music

  • Latin Hitmaker Tainy and Ex-Roc Nation

    Latin Hitmaker Tainy and Ex-Roc Nation Exec Launch NEON16 With Interscope (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy-winning reggaeton hitmaker Tainy — who’s coproduced two of the biggest songs of the past two years, J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” and Cardi B’s “I Like It” — and former Roc Nation Records executive VP Lex Borrero have teamed up to launch a new company called NEON16. Described as a “multifaceted talent incubator,” NEON16’s label [...]

  • TOY STORY 4 - Randy Newman

    Randy Newman Supplies the Emotion, and Two New Songs, for 'Toy Story 4'

    Composer Randy Newman is at the podium on 20th Century-Fox’s Newman Scoring Stage, named for his famous uncles Alfred, Lionel and Emil, all of whom conducted there for decades beginning in the 1930s. “Put an accent on bar 15, 16 and 17,” he tells his 102 musicians, “as overly dramatic as possible. And look like [...]

  • Cardi B and OffsetASCAP Rhythm &

    Cardi B, T.I., Motown Win Big at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

    Cardi B took home the award for Songwriter of the Year at Thursday evening’s 32nd annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, recognizing her as the artist who has written or co-written the greatest number of most-performed songs of the past year via hits like “Bartier Cardi,” “Ring,” [...]

  • Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth,

    Van Halen's Michael Anthony Confirms: Would-Be Reunion Sputtered Out

    Jamie’s crying, and so is everybody else who imagined the world might be getting an original-lineup Van Halen reunion tour in 2019, as previously hinted. “If things would have worked out as they were starting to go and it was planned, we probably would have been in pre-production rehearsals with Van Halen right now,” bassist [...]

  • Wyclef Jeans Warns Democrats: 'Trump Can

    Wyclef Jean Warns Democrats: 'Trump Can be Re-Elected'

    Wyclef Jean, the actor and rapper who performed the 2016 song “If I Was President,” is no stranger to politics, after trying to run for president of his native Haiti in 2010. At Cannes Lions, the annual advertising conference in the South of France, Jean talked about the future of music but his conversation with [...]

  • Album Review: Prince's 'Originals'

    Album Review: Prince's 'Originals'

    The premise of “Originals,” the third posthumous release from Prince’s estate, is to collect the artist’s original versions of his compositions recorded by others, whether performers outside his camp (Sinéad O’Connor with “Nothing Compares 2 U,” the Bangles with “Manic Monday”) or ones he mentored and/or produced (Sheila E’s “Glamorous Life,” The Time’s “Jungle Love”). [...]

  • Album Review: Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night

    Album Review: Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night Feelings’

    He’s won seven Grammys and an Oscar, he’s tall and handsome, and “Uptown Funk” was his song — yet Mark Ronson remains one of the most low-key stars in the business. Picture him playing guitar or standing at a podium, flashy award in hand, next to Amy Winehouse or Gaga or Miley and you might [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad