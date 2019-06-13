10 Father’s Day Gifts Inspired By Our Favorite Film and TV Dads

Father’s Day is June 16 and if you’re looking for a great last-minute gift, here are 10 solid picks inspired by our favorite TV and movie dads.

Whether he’s tough and on-the-go like Liam Neeson in “Taken,” or more of a beer and chill guy like “Married With Children’s” Al Bundy, these gifts appeal to your dad’s regular routines and preferred past-times in fun and unexpected new ways.

Pick up these gifts online now and get them delivered in time for the weekend, to give dad a movie-worthy surprise for his big day.

1. Garmin Vívosmart 4 Fitness Tracker

CREDIT: Garmin

Whether you’re avenging your dad’s death like Adonis Creed in “Creed 2” or just trying get your sweat on in real life, you’ll want to pick up a smart fitness tracker like this one from Garmin. The Vivosmart 4 tracks everything from steps to heart rate to your oxygen levels, all designed to help you get a better workout in during the day, and sleep more soundly at night.

The smart tracker also lets you see your calls and texts with its bright, easy-to-read display. A single charge gets you up to one full week of use, and the Vivosmart is sweatproof and waterproof, meaning you can take it into the pool or shower (or boxing ring) without worry.

Purchase: “Creed 2,” $9.99 on Amazon.com | Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker, $129.99 on Garmin.com.

2. LEGO Star Wars Snowspeeder – 20th Anniversary Edition

You won’t find a more iconic father-son moment on film than that scene from “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” (stream here). If your dad is a “Star Wars” fan, get him this special-edition LEGO set, which is an updated version of the original 7130 snowspeeder vehicle model, which made its first appearance in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The set contains 309 pieces, including the white snowspeeder ship, four LEGO “Star Wars” figures, and yes, a lightsaber.

Purchase: “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back,” $13.13 on Amazon.com | $31.99 on Amazon.com.

3. Gordon Ramsay Cooking Class on MasterClass

CREDIT: MasterClass

In 2014’s “Chef,” Jon Favreau plays a big-time chef who — spoiler alert — ditches his fancy restaurant to run a food truck with his wife and son. Whether your dad harbors culinary aspirations or just likes to experiment at home, he can join the thousands of people who have honed their kitchen skills through Gordon Ramsay’s online cooking class on MasterClass.com.

Sign-up for an individual class for $90 or get an All-Access Pass for $180/year that gets you access to more than 60 instructional videos taught by some of the biggest celebrities and experts in their field. Classes come with workbooks and the ability to ask the instructor questions, and you can log-in to view the videos on your own schedule and timing.

Ramsay’s latest class will teach you how to prep, plate, and pair 13 restaurant-inspired dishes, from appetizers to desserts. The course includes 15 video lessons and a cookbook with recipes for all the dishes.

Stream: “Chef,” $3.99 on Amazon.com | Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking, $90.00 on MasterClass.com.

4. TCL 55-inch 4-Series TV

CREDIT: Amazon

Ed O’Neill might be best known for his starring role on “Modern Family” these days, but before he was playing a disgruntled dad to four on “Family,” he was a plucky patriarch to two on “Married With Children,” where family time and TV time often went hand-in-hand. The shot of Al Bundy and his family watching TV from their couch was so memorable, it was used as the cover image for the “Married With Children” box set.

If your dad is a tube guy, upgrade his viewing experience this Father’s Day with the TCL 4-Series 55″ TV. The 4K HDR TV delivers crisp, premium picture quality with four times the resolution of full HD, and a full spectrum of sharp, vivid colors. The built-in Roku gets you access to thousands of streaming movies and TV episodes, in addition to your cable box, Blu-ray player and gaming console in one easy-to-use interface. It’s all packaged into a sleek, ultra-thin package that’s perfect for any living room, man cave or den. Our suggestion: get dad the new TV, then use Saucey.com to get a six-pack of his favorite beer delivered to his door as a Bundy-inspired bonus (Use promo code DADGIFT for 10% off).

Purchase: “Married With Children” – The Complete Series, $26.99 on Amazon.com | TCL 4-Series 4K HDR 55-Inch TV, $329.99 on Amazon.com.

5. “Quiet Punch” Doorway Punching Bag

CREDIT: The Grommet

Liam Neeson stops at nothing to save his family and get the bad guy in the popular “Taken” franchise. If you (or your dad) just need to take out your frustrations in a way that won’t alarm your neighbors, this doorway-mounted “quiet” punching bag is a great way to get yourself moving.

It attaches to any standard doorway via adjustable upper and lower poles, and you can adjust the placement of the punching bag for any height. You don’t need to wear gloves when using it, and it works with your fitness and intensity level, whether you’re a beginner boxer or a Liam Neeson-level operative.

Purchase: “Taken:” 3-Movie Collection, $12.99 on Amazon.com | $125.95 on TheGrommet.com.

6. Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Black Dial Watch

CREDIT: Jomashop

Another iconic 90s sitcom was “Major Dad,” which followed a gruff marine officer (played by Gerald McRaney) whose life changes when he falls in love with a single mom with three kids.

This Father’s Day, score major points with your dad by picking up this Hamilton Field Watch, inspired by the American military and outdoor adventurers. First introduced in the 1940s, the Khaki Field Watch maintains its position as a staple on the wrists of everyone from athletes to execs thanks to its simple, rugged styling and handsome display.

This watch is Swiss-made with a brushed stainless steel case, polished stainless steel bezel and brown leather strap. A true performance timepiece, the watch is water-resistant up to 330 feet and is backed by a lifetime guarantee. Purchase: $369.00 on Jomashop.com.

7. Hugo Boss Cufflinks

CREDIT: Mr Porter

Steve Martin played an (overly?) doting dad in 1991’s “Father of the Bride,” who had to learn to let go as he gave away his daughter on her wedding day.

Whether your dad is walking you down the aisle or just needs something for his next big event, upgrade his formal attire with these cufflinks from Hugo Boss. Made from a silver-tone brass that’s hand-polished for a subtle sheen, the cufflinks add a simple yet sophisticated touch to any outfit. And if dad is feeling that empty nester syndrome, the engraved “BOSS” logo reminds him that while the kids may have moved out, he’s still the head of the family. The cufflinks come in a black presentation box for easy gifting.

Purchase: “Father of the Bride,” $17.99 on Amazon.com | Hugo Boss Cufflinks, $100.00 on MrPorter.com.

8. Polk Audio Command Bar

If your dad is anything like Sandy Cohen on “The OC,” he won’t just settle for any old gadget – he needs the good stuff. This performance-driven set from Polk Audio is the first third-party soundbar to be fully functional with Amazon’s MRM (multi-room music) ecosystem. Think of it like an Amazon Echo built into a seriously good sound system with accompanying sub-woofer.

The Command Bar’s built-in Alexa capabilities let you easily control the volume, the program you’re watching, and adjust settings using just your voice. And it’s built-in Dolby and DTS surround sound gets you a loud immersive home theater experience that will instantly up-sell whatever movie you’re watching.

Though he was a big-shot lawyer, Sandy Cohen was a humble character who would rather save than splurge, but he also appreciated the finer things in life. Fortunately, the Polk Command Bar is on sale for $50 off on Amazon for Father’s Day, so you can have your cake and save some dough too.

Purchase: “The OC” – The Complete Series, $59.99 on Amazon | Polk Audio Command Bar, $249.99 on Amazon.com.

9. Rocketbook Everlast Notebook

CREDIT: Amazon

Whether you’re jotting down plays like Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler) in “Friday Night Lights” or taking notes at the office, more and more people are swapping their paper pads for this reusable “Rocketbook.”

The smart notebook lets you write on its synthetic “paper” and then sends your notes and illustrations to your email, Google Drive or Dropbox as a digital file. The reusable pages wipe clean with a damp cloth after you’re done. The Everlast notebook comes in four colors and two different sizes: regular 8.5 x 11 inches and an “executive size” pad at 6 x 8.8 inches. Each set includes one erasable Pilot FriXion pen and one microfiber towel.

Purchase: “Friday Night Lights” – The Complete Series, $41.95 on Amazon.com | Rocketbook Everlast Notebook, $31.95 on Amazon.com.

10. Spafinder Gift Card For a Haircut or Massage

No dad worked harder to earn his kids’ love than Robin Williams in “Mrs. Doubtfire.” For everything you dad has done for you this year, reward him with a little pampering. We like these super affordable and versatile Spafinder gift cards from GiftCards.com. These cards can be redeemed for everything from a massage to a private workout session to a fancy haircut. Spafinder works with thousands of spas, salons and studios across the country so you’ll easily find something in your area. Purchase: $10.00+ on GiftCards.com.

Another option: book an at-home treatment for dad through Soothe.com, which sends a licensed, vetted massage therapist to your place (or your dad’s place) for a relaxing, therapeutic massage. They’ll bring a massage table, sheets, lotions, oils and even music if requested.

Let’s face it: If you’ve spent the past few months running your dad ragged like those kids in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Father’s Day is the perfect time to give him some well-deserved TLC.

Purchase: “Mrs. Doubtfire,” $10.99 on Amazon.com | Soothe Massage, $128.00/hour on Soothe.com.

VarietySPY products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may earn a commission.